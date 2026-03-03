Josh Lowe's spring setback has Angels fans asking an important question

It's one thing to evaluate moves in a vacuum. Instant reactions are what fans want to hear. But more often than not, a move here sets up a domino effect that requires another transaction or series of transactions down the road. That's exactly how the story played out for the Los Angeles Angels outfield.

One of the first significant moves of the offseason was the Halos trading outfielder Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. On the surface, the move looked like a winner. Rodriguez is a high-upside young starter who comes with four years of team control. That's nice, but he's not without risk thanks to a lengthy injury history and a somewhat up-and-down track record.

It might seem like a good return for one year of Taylor Ward, but the move took an Angels outfield that had question marks and turned it into Swiss cheese. Los Angeles went into the winter needing a center fielder, something they ultimately didn't acquire, but losing Ward opened up a gaping hole in left field as well.

Enter Josh Lowe. The Halos swapped Brock Burke for Lowe as part of a three-team deal with the Cincinnati Reds and the Tampa Bay Rays, and the move did nothing to solve the center field woes. Instead, Lowe is ostensibly a Ward replacement, and one that brings a lot of questions.

The 28-year-old had what looked to be a breakout 2023 season, but since then, he's struggled to be both productive and healthy. Meanwhile, aside from 2023's scary injury when he was hit in the face by a pitch, Ward had been an iron man, logging 156 games in 2024 and 157 in 2025. In addition to reliable health, Ward was always a reliable offensive performer.

Lowe isn't so lucky. The former Tampa Bay Ray has a history of oblique injuries and, unfortunately, is dealing with yet another one this spring.

Josh Lowe's latest oblique injury is a concerning chronic problem that has fans wondering why the Angels gave up Taylor Ward in the first place

When shuffling assets, it's perfectly fine to downgrade at one position if it brings an upgrade that makes the overall whole stronger than before. However, with this flurry of moves, the Angels have not gotten improvement or certainty.

Lowe doesn't seem to think this oblique strain is as serious as others he's dealt with in the past, but it's obviously an inauspicious way to begin his Angels career, especially with his track record.

As a player, he's a significant downgrade from Ward, and it's hard to say that Rodriguez makes up that talent gap and then some. In fact, in his own return after missing the entire 2025 season due to injury, Rodriguez has looked very rusty, walking three batters and giving up an earned run in his 1 2/3 spring training innings so far.

Trading a durable stalwart to set up acquisitions of two injury-prone players when the last chapter of Angels baseball has been defined by injuries to key pieces is the definition of irony.

Looking at this from a high-level, the whole thing makes no sense. In trading for Rodriguez and Lowe, the Angels are ostensibly trying to compete. However, if that were truly the case, they'd have kept Ward and found other ways to find solutions for center field and the starting rotation.

If Los Angeles were trying to rebuild, something that the club should strongly consider, Ward would have been traded for prospects, and Lowe wouldn't be on the team.

At the end of the day, the Ward trade was all about Arte Moreno saving a few bucks while leaving the team to flounder directionless in baseball purgatory.