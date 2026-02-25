Kevin Pillar sparks new hope if Angels' owner Arte Moreno listens

Life's not easy if you're a fan of the Los Angeles Angels. Despite laying claim to two of the most talented players of a generation — Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani — the Halos haven't been to the MLB Postseason since 2014. It doesn't appear as if that's going to change any time soon.

But former Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar offered a modicum of hope for those Angels fans who are already dreading the upcoming 2026 season. During an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast, Pillar shared his belief that Anaheim can still be a destination for Major League talent. His evaluation comes with a catch, however.

Former Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar offered fans a glimmer of hope

"He (Arte Moreno) doesn't realize what he has. Because if he really cared about winning, it would be such a destination for players to want to come and play," Pillar said. "It's just a matter of time. He just needs to get rid of the team, because he really doesn't care about the Angels."

"He needs to get rid of the team, because he really doesn't care about the Angels."



If Arte Moreno truly prioritized winning, Anaheim would be a destination franchise, says @KPillar4. pic.twitter.com/7axAX8ywJc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 21, 2026

Pillar's response comes on the back side of Moreno's recent comments when he spoke about winning not being a priority for fans. His remarks have caused quite a stir throughout Orange County and Major League Baseball as a whole. Recent reports from The Athletic (subscription required) revealed that the Players Association "took notice" of Moreno's comments, and it would seem they were not well received.

Later on during the interview, Pillar went on to say, "Obviously franchise values are going way up right now, and I think there was a quote he came out with the other day that said he wasn't actively shopping, but I think that there's a lot of people interested in buying. Hopefully someone just kind of blows him away with an offer here soon, and we can kind of move past this story."

Moreno may be a shrewd businessman, but he's not foolish. As Pillar correctly points out, franchise values are on the rise. Back in 2024, after owning the Baltimore Orioles for 30 years, the Angelos family sold the team to a group led by Dave Rubenstein for a reported $1.725 billion. A team like the Angels, with the appeal of Southern California, will surely fetch a premium once Moreno finally decides to move on.

Though it may seem unlikely that LA can return to respectability with Moreno calling the shots, things could change drastically once a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is reached. The current CBA expires after the 2026 season, and once a new agreement is reached, it could compel Moreno to invest in the organization or put the team up for sale.