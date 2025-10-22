The Kurt Suzuki press conference that welcomed him as the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels contained many touching moments. Suzuki was getting emotional when addressing his family that was present in Anaheim, plus his family that was watching at home, in an extremely relatable that built great pathos with fans. Angels general manager Perry Minasian and Suzuki talked about his background -- how he went from a walk-on at Cal State Fullerton, to a National Champion, to a player who lasted for 16-seasons in the big leagues despite never being the most talented, strongest, fastest, biggest guy.

However, there was one seemingly innocuous moment that fans might bump on -- Suzuki was signed to an atypical contract for a manager. Suzuki, like Minasian, is on an expiring contract.

Kurt Suzuki's Angels intro starts ominous ticking clock on entire regime's future

As Minasian stated in the presser, there were a lot of qualified candidates to manage the LA Angels. Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter were chief among them, and even up-and-coming guys like Nick Hundley and Ryan Flaherty were reportedly considered as well. Maybe even Brandon Hyde and Rocco Baldelli. For Suzuki to beat out all those applicants or considerations and only receive a one-year deal is a wild outcome from this process that Arte Moreno and Minasian put together.

Minasian stated during the presser that he believes Suzuki will be in this post for a long time, moments before saying it's a one-year deal for his new skipper. Sam Blum of The Athletic immediately asked him about the contract, to which Suzuki quipped "I think the last six-years of my career were on one-year deals, and I just kept going!" Blum posted on Twitter that he believes a looming lockout might have been a factor that dissuaded Moreno from wanting to lock up a manager to a long-term contract.

The larger picture here is that Minasian's special assistant is now the manager, and so both are on expiring contracts. Their fates are tied together, and likely the fates of Minasian's assistant general managers in David Haynes and Joey Prebynski as well. Minasian has an option that could be picked up heading into 2027, and Suzuki might have one too for all we know (he seemingly wants to manage here for a long time and would not seek out another managerial role after this season). The issue for everybody involved, including whichever coaches Suzuki adds to his staff, is that the 2026 Angels are not shaping up to be contenders yet again.

Suzuki, as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic analyzed, will have to succeed as manager despite having Arte Moreno doing Arte Moreno things. The Angels are not a free agency destination with a bottom-ranked farm system. During the offseason, big money will not be thrown around. It would be shocking to see the Angels spend three-quarters of the payroll they did last offseason when Moreno opened up his wallet, given that they have a boatload of money coming off their books after next season in Anthony Rendon, Jorge Soler, Robert Stephenson, Travis d'Arnaud and Taylor Ward.