It would make sense if Kyle Hendricks decided to hang up his cleats during the offseason -- the 35-year-old is already a living legend in the Chicago Cubs community given his 2016 heroics en route to a World Series championship. Hendricks has been solid this season and could likely pick up another MLB contract once his current one expires in a few days, but his best days are certainly behind him. So, when USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that he "informed friends that he expects to retire after the season" a few days after Clayton Kershaw's public announcement, nobody batted an eye.

It was an unverified report, but it stood to reason. However, it appears Nightengale had yet another one of his blunders given Hendricks' recent comments to the media.

Kyle Hendricks calls out MLB insider after hasty report of Angels retirement

Kyle Hendricks says he hasn’t decided whether to retire after the season.



“I appreciate you giving me the respect of asking me.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) September 24, 2025

Everybody hold your horses on Hendricks' retirement celebrations for now! The veteran starter was asked face-to-face about his playing career moving forward, and he said that he is still unsure of his plans. He added: "I appreciate you giving me the respect of asking me." That's a direct response to the Nightengale report, which was used from hidden sources and not the man himself.

Nighengale's report might still be true, but it was premature to announce it before Hendricks himself declared his intention. It was fairly disrespectful to Hendricks to put this out into the world without the verification from the man himself.

Hendricks will make his final start of the 2025 season on Friday against the Houston Astros, as the Angels try and play spoiler to their division rivals' playoff hopes. Perhaps the starter will decide on his playing career partly on how he feels and performs in that outing, which will take place at Angels Stadium? The OC native came home to Southern California when he signed with the Halos, and it does feel like his next outing could be his last given the full-circle nature of him signing with his hometown team. However, we will give Hendricks the dignity of making the announcement himself before declaring his playing days over.

Let's hope that Nightengale reports what Hendricks says about him behind closed doors now, fans would love to hear those comments!

Hendricks will enter his final start of the year with a 4.79 ERA, 4.69 FIP and 1.28 WHIP in 159.2 innings pitched.

