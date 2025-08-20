As the Los Angeles Angels gear up for another offseason that will surely leave the fans begging for Arte Moreno to sell the team, there is a glimmer of hope in bringing a star to Anaheim as Kyle Tucker may just be playing himself right into the Halos’ price range.

Kyle Tucker started the season off as one of the best players in baseball. With his free agency looming, Tucker is seen as the best player available this offseason by some - the idea of him demanding a contract similar to that of the Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not far-fetched. Guerrero Jr. resigned for 14 years and $500 million, earning him an average annual value (AAV) of $35.7 million. Tucker plays a solid corner outfield, potentially giving him even more value than a first baseman. However, over the past month or so, things have changed.

Kyle Tucker slump may be prolonged enough for Angels to acquire superstar

This offseason is set up to be a disappointing one for the Angels and their fan base. After a 2025 season that has left many of the fans believing in this core of players and the front office believing the team to be competitive, a few substantial upgrades at positions of need could be enough to finally end this decade long playoff drought. Tucker is a perfect example of this - while the Angels' outfield seems set with the promise of Bryce Teodosio in center field surrounded by two sluggers in Taylor Ward and Jo Adell, Tucker is the type of player that teams make room for. Whether that means trading Ward or Adell or moving Ward back to third base where he played earlier in his career, Tucker is too good to worry about how he fits on a roster where he would immediately be the best player.

And now, he is becoming potentially affordable for the Angels. While they still have Anthony Rendon's contract on the books for one more season, Tucker's slump and now benching make have likely cost him $100 million if not more. Chicago has longed seemed likely to resign the star, but after the fans turned on him over the weekend after he did not hustle out a ground ball to first base they showered him with boos as he walked to the dugout. His slump combined with the team's collapse in the NL Central make his exit from Chicago this off season a much likelier outcome.

And if teams are shy to give Tucker the contract that his career has shown he deserves, Perry Minasian and Co. need to strike and finally bring a true superstar slugger to Anaheim.

