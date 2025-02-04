LA Angels 2025 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: Way-too-early 26-man predictions

Outfielders (5) - Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jorge Soler, Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak

MiLB: Gustavo Campero, Bryce Teodosio, Nelson Rada

A very cut-and-dry group. The one question, a big one, is...WHERE IS MIKE TROUT GOING TO PLAY?!?! The Angels' lack of transparency over Neto's injury and Trout's position in 2025 is infuriating. It seems like they will just pencil him into centerfield, which is fine for next year. However, the more you think about, the more you realize that they seriously need to start filtering him into a corner spot.

The Angels need to prepare for the last six years of Trout's contract given how things have gone three out of the past four years. Proactively finding a bona fide centerfielder (how about a Luis Robert Jr. or Bryan Reynolds trade?), moving Trout to left, and Ward to right field would be incredibly advisable given the eventual inevitability that Trout is no longer who he once was.