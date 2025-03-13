LA Angels 2025 Opening Day Roster Projection 2.0: Is Christian Moore in or out?

Bullpen (8) -

Kenley Jansen-- closer

Ben Joyce -- closer/set-up

Brock Burke -- set-up, middle relief

Ryan Zeferjahn --set-up, middle relief

José Quijada -- middle relief

Garrett McDaniels --swing

Chase Silseth --swing

Reid Detmers--long relief

DFA: José Suarez

MiLB: Ryan Johnson, Michael Petersen, Hans Crouse, Shaun Anderson, Jack Dashwood

Injured List: Robert Stephenson, Sam Bachman

Crouse vs. Silseth was seemingly the last remaining battle. Both are not necessarily dominating spring training and cementing their case as to why they should begin the season with the major league team. Silseth has a higher ceiling if he converts to a full-time reliever, but the Angels might have wanted to opt for the more established Crouse. Well, Crouse was optioned down to Triple-A.

While Silseth's results are not the most encouraging (he has a 1.74 WHIPS and 8.71 ERA), you have to think that a move to the bullpen will improve his performance by boosting his velocity, stuff, and pitch usage choices. Plus, the Angels might not want to use too many of his minor league options this early in the season. Barring an injury, Silseth would likely be sent down when Stephenson is ready to go in a few months.

Bachman had a legitimate chance of making the Opening Day roster. Fletcher reported that he was shut down from his throwing program after describing "inflammation" in his arm. Another setback is more of the same from Bachman, who will probably be sent to the injured list. Out of caution and for roster construction purposes, the Angels would probably want to send Bachman to the 60-day injured list. The Angels could really use him, as he remains a pitcher with good upside.

Ryan Johnson looks incredible so far, but even the Angels have to realize that giving him a spot on the Opening Day roster would be ridiculous. He has yet to throw a single inning at the minor league level. He is competing to be an Angels reliever, but he will assuredly be built up as a starter in the minors. If/when Johnson gets optioned down, it will be interesting to see if he goes to Triple-A or Double-A.

David Robertson is still a free agent. Just saying.