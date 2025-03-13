LA Angels 2025 Opening Day Roster Projection 2.0: Is Christian Moore in or out?

Outfielders (5) - Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jorge Soler, Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak

MiLB: Matthew Lugo, Gustavo Campero

There is not much to be said here, although keep an eye out for Matthew Lugo getting centerfield reps for the Angels. He is only playing a corner outfield spot, but if he can show merit as a centerfielder than Mickey Moniak's seat could get hotter as the regular season rolls on.

The only other thing to say with this obvious group of outfield projections is that if the Angels draft Jace LaViolette then he could easily debut this season. Nelson Rada could also debut this season. Christian Moore needs more outfield reps, and he could also debut as a left fielder if anything happens to Taylor Ward.