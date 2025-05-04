LA Angels News: Benches clear versus Detroit Tigers; A legend has an epic meltdown

Despite entering May 2 with a putrid six-game losing streak that has evaporated all of the good vibes the Angels were riding after a hot start to the 2025 season, you can't say they haven't made things interesting. Facing off against reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers, the club was facing a tall task to try and get back into the win column.

The game began with a gimmer of hope, as star shortstop Zach Neto led off the game by turning on a 99 mile per hour fastball, the very first pitch uncorked from Skubal's talented left arm, and sent the ball soaring 429 feet into the California night to quickly put the Angels up 1-0.

The two would meet again in the bottom of the third, with Skubal pitching angrily. With the score still 1-0 and a runner on third, the Detroit ace looked to get his revenge. The pitch sequence went changeup-slider-changeup to set up a 1-2 count. Dialed in, Skubal unleashed another 99 mile per hour heater, this time even higher in the zone, and blew it past Neto for the strikeout.

As Neto walked back to the dugout, Skubal started barking, his competitive juices flowing in full effect. At first, Neto didn't respond, but as Skubal left the mound to continue his monologue tempers began to rise. Once Neto responded, the benches cleared.

The two combatants were separated, and cooler heads prevailed as ejections were avoided. Angels' starter Jose Soriano matched every step of the way, throwing six shutout innings, as the opposing southpaw shut down the Halos lineup for the rest of his outing.

As a Trey Sweeney homer squeaked over the right field wall in the seventh off Ryan Johnson to tie the game at 1-1, a familiar feeling crept into the pit of every Angels fan's stomach. Embattled manager Ron Washington seemed to feel the same, as the score held at 1-1 entering the top of the ninth, as he called upon closer Kenley Jansen, who had been pristine in his work so far in the 2025 season.

One night after a bullpen implosion, the Angels come unglued again with their future Hall of Fame closer on the mound

One day, Kenley Jansen will be immortalized in Cooperstown, and no one will remember a random day in May of 2025. However, for the foreseeable future, May 2nd will leave a bad taste in Angels fans' mouths as the big righty was completely un-Jansen-like in his appearance with the game on the line.

On the third pitch to Riley Greene, who was leading off the inning, Jansen grooved a cutter down the middle of the plate, which was promptly sent over the right field wall to break the 1-1 tie. Jansen then hung a slider to the very next batter, Colt Keith, giving up another homer to extend the Tigers' lead to 3-1.

Jansen would sandwich two outs between a single before giving up another long ball to Javy Baez, this time, a two-run shot. With Detroit's lead now increased to 5-1, Jansen struggled some more, leaving the game with men on second and third.

Lefty Jake Eder was called upon and threw further gas on the flames, uncorking a wild pitch to allow a run and then walking slugger Spencer Torkleson, before allowing a history-making homer to Riley Greene as the Tigers' outfielder became the first player in history to club two dingers in the same ninth inning.

That would be the last of the Tigers' onslaught, but the damage was done. The Halos mounted little resistance, going down one-two-three in the bottom of the ninth, suffering a 9-1 loss and extending the losing streak to seven straight.

Jansen's implosion eliminated one of the lone remaining bright spots for the Angels, who are entering desperation mode as they look to right the ship. If they don't find answers to their myriad of woes soon, it will be a long summer in Anaheim.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout