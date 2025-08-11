The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and their two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani could not possibly be catching the Los Angeles Angels at a better time. The LA Dodgers' lead over the San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West has been slowly dwindling, with LAD's 5-5 record in their last 10 games helping the Padres to chip the difference in the division down to 2 games. The LA Angels are one of the 3 worst teams in August for the last 10 years now, and have lost every series so far this month. On the individual accolades side -- Ohtani is the clear favorite to win his second NL MVP in his second year with LAD, and should be able to distance himself from the pack against his former team in the next few days.

LA Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani likely to cement back-to-back NL MVP case against LA Angels

Ohtani will be facing an incredibly up-and-down José Soriano, a lost cause in Tyler Anderson (maybe facing his former team will finally unlock him!), and a surprisingly resilient Kyle Hendricks while in the batter's box. He will not have to face Yusei Kikuchi, the Angels' clear No. 1 starter. The Dodgers' SP/DH has never faced Soriano before, but has 17 career plate appearances vs. Anderson and Hendricks. He is 7/15 (the 7 hits were 2 home runs, 3 triples, 1 double and 1 single), 2 walks, and 5 RBIs. Ohtani will be opposing Hendricks in more ways than one during the Freeway Series' finale, as Ohtani will be toeing the Angels Stadium mound for that affair.

The Dodgers are beginning to unleash Ohtani as a starter, and his already elite velocity and stuff should be extra juiced-up (never mind what Dave Roberts said) during his 4 innings pitched vs. Mike Trout, Zach Neto, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and the rest of his former teammates that he has never pitched against. In theory, Ohtani should have an even better case for NL MVP in 2025 than 2024 given that he is pitching this year. Granted, Ohtani's stolen bases have fallen off a cliff, but he is coming off an incredible pitching outing against St. Louis and should continue to post great numbers against this Angels lineup.

Ohtani has 41 home runs for the season, and should be able to surpass his second highest single-season home run total of 46 in 2021 while with the Angels (his high is 54, which he set last year with LAD. Additionally, he has a staggering 111 runs scored, which are already more than he ever had in a season with the Angels. Ohtani has a .284/.388/.620 slash line and is holding opposing hitters to a .225/.273/.282 slash line. He is still the best player in the universe, and he will all but secure his 4th MVP against during this series against the 56-62 Angels...which would mean he would have 2 AL MVPs and 2 NL MVPS.

Everything stinks.

