Latest Angels stadium development may signal a step towards Arte Moreno selling team

Prior to the 2023 season, Los Angeles Angels fans appeared to have their dreams turning into reality. Arte Moreno had begun the early stages of selling the Angels, more than two decades after he had bought the organization and almost a decade since the team's last postseason berth. Angels' fans know what happened next, as Moreno went back on the plan and decided to remain the owner, stating later on that he changed his mind for no reason other than he did not want to give up on the game of baseball yet. Since then, he has failed to change his methods as an owner at all, as the Angels are still one of the biggest laughing stocks in MLB.

A year prior, the sale of the land surrounding The Big A was squandered as an FBI probe into the deal showed the Angels paying the mayor of Anaheim so he would push the deal through. Now, however, the city is once again looking at the land that Angels Stadium sits on, putting the future of the land in question.

And what follows, could be the dream Angels' fans have long given up on.

Could Angels Stadium evaluation be first step towards eventual sale?

Because of renewed interest in the future of Angels Stadium an assessment is being done on the stadium's value and the area surrounding it. The land and stadium is a resident-owned asset in Anaheim, and Arte Moreno and the Angels are expected to maintain upkeep on the stadium as a "world-class" stadium. And if this assessment shows they are not doing so (which Yusei Kikuchi may have the answer to), they may be forced to pay for expensive upgrades and renovations before any sale takes place.

Moreno has always shown he'd prefer to take the cheap, easy way out than paying top dollar. And on top of the land assessment, there are a lot of signs pointing towards Moreno potentially selling. The team's refusal to spend any real money this offseason is a good starting point as well. General manager Perry Minasian and newly hired manager Kurt Suzuki (and his staff) are likely only being hired for the 2026 season. The impending MLB labor negotiations also won't have Moreno eager to pay players during a potential lockout, and the Angels' TV deal has been a storyline for years and is in question with under two months until Opening Day.

Arte Moreno has all of the money to solve and survive these issues, of course. But taking the easy way out has been his mantra for decades, and selling the team rather than dealing with fixing his mistakes would be a fitting way for him to end his tenure as owner of the Angels.