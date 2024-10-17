Lessons the Angels can learn from the League Championship Series teams

Sports these days are all about parity. The Angels need to revamp a whole heck of a lot, from their ownership instability, to their farm system, to their facilities. There are layers to their decade-long failure.

The Angels are hopefully taking notes right now. The Guardians, Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers are formidable in 2024 and beyond for a multitude of reasons. For a struggling franchise like the Angels, they need to reexamine everything if they are to contend anytime soon. They obviously need to become more like the teams in the playoffs.

How can the Angels be more like the teams still playing? The following ways would be a great start, great lessons for fans who root for the team and everybody in the Angels franchise to jot down.

New York Mets: a change in ownership can unlock everything for a struggling franchise

The Mets are the Angels' doppelgängers of the National League. The second team in their city. A team with a long, but not incredibly storied history. A highly valued franchise that has spent unwisely for years. A team harmed by off-field calamities.

The Mets were a laughing stock for years, despite incredible potential. The Mets were owned by Sterling Equities, with Fred Wilpon serving as ownership's face of the franchise for 18 years. Outside of a World Series run in 2015, and a heartbreaking NLCS loss in 2006, the Mets just kept falling flat on their faces for years. They were uninspiring and flat as a franchise, laying dormant as a sleeping giant.

Enter Steve Cohen. It's easy to say "just spend without thinking" and expect success. Cohen certainly spends, but he spent wisely while the team was attempting a quick rebuild. He also allied himself with David Stearns, his hand-picked president of baseball operations. In 2023, Cohen spent mightily and fell flat. The Mets spent money on buying high-end prospects in return for Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, David Robertson, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, Tommy Pham, and Dominic Leone, when most franchises would have tried to save as much money as possible in the same situation.

Jerry Reinsdorf is reportedly open to selling the White Sox, and the franchise will undoubtedly improve if/when he gives up the reins. Sure, there is nowhere to go but up for the White Sox, but their entire franchise will benefit from a stable group of owners who want to invest in winning. Must be nice. Angels fans should see the Mets in the mirror when they envision a world without Arte Moreno.