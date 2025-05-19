The LA Angels may have faith in the 2025 season again after an absolutely dominant weekend against the best team in baseball and defending World Series champs for the first time since 2010. And Matthew Lugo made a heavy impression in each win for the Halos.

Lugo had five hits in his 12 at-bats, with none bigger than his ninth inning home run on Saturday night to give the Angels a crucial insurance run in their eventual 11-9 win. It was the third big fly and fifth extra-base hit of Lugo's short career, as his power has translated incredibly well to the majors.

Overshadowed by his offensive surge since his debut, but Lugo has also transitioned into the Angels' everyday center fielder. With Jo Adell once again leaving the team (and fans) wanting more, Lugo started in center in all three games against the Dodgers. He has logged 20+ games at second base (22), center field (42), shortstop (79), and left field (105). There is no doubt he has the tools to stick there, but is still rather raw at the position. If they are giving up on Adell as a center fielder, there is no better alternative than giving Lugo as many innings in center field as possible.

Some Angels fans are already pondering the possibility of Lugo making noise in the Rookie of the Year race. While it may be too soon for that - especially given the epic rise and depressing fall of Kyren Paris - Lugo is very easily one of the main reasons to be watching the Angels again. He is hitting pinch-hit home runs against the best bullpen in the MLB, and raking in RBI's against Clayton Kershaw. It is easy to get excited, and if he keeps playing like this through the summer, he'll be a better version of what Halo fans always envisioned Adell as.

One thing to track as Lugo secures more playing time: he has yet to register a walk in the MLB. In the minors, he carried a ~3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. There has always been some swing and miss to his game, but Lugo has always been aggressive in fixing and correcting his approach at the plate as he has moved up throughout the majors. So while his rookie season may be inconsistent as pitchers learn how to attack him, Lugo has proven time and time again to be proactive in addressing his weaknesses.

So yes, there are concerns. But hey, the Angels just swept the Dodgers, are competing against some of the best teams in the MLB, and Lugo is having the best start to a career that an Angel has had in a long, long time.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout