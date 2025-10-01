While the Angels’ season ended far short of what they had hoped to accomplish in 2025, there were still some wins to go along with the losses. Of those successes it was mostly individual players taking steps forward and proving themselves as pieces to keep in Anaheim as the team attempts to end their league-worst playoff drought in 2026. And after a recent announcement, it’s safe to say MLB is noticing some of the stars in Anaheim.

The All-MLB Team, introduced in 2019, is an honor to show who the best player at each position is regardless of the league they play in. With only a first and second team, it is an incredible honor to make one. In the Angels’ history, only Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have been voted to an All-MLB team. Now, he may be joined by a teammate or two.

Mike Trout, 4 other Angels nominated for 2025 All-MLB teams

The Angels’ three time All-MLB member has struck again, as Trout is one of the nominees for the Designated Hitter position on the team. While his odds are low this year due to his 2022 All-MLB teammate Ohtani dominating up the I-5, Trout earning a nomination is a good sign after he received a lot of flack in 2025 and went through the longest power drought of his career. His resilience to end the season on a high note alongside a nomination here should have fans hyped for a big 2026 from the best Halo ever.

Zach Neto was probably the most surefire nomination out of Anaheim. The shortstop entered his name into the superstar conversation at the position, and his combination of speed and power wowed fans in Anaheim all season long. Whether he earns the honor this season or not, Neto’s name will be involved in the All-MLB voting for years to come.

Jo Adell - a dark horse for Comeback Player of the Year - is also eligible for voting in the outfield. Adell morphed into one of the best slugging outfielders in baseball this season, and is incredibly deserving of this nomination even if he will inevitably be overshadowed by the likes of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Taylor Ward earned a nod as well, putting a nice knot on an exceptional season from the Angels’ long-time outfielder.

The Angels’ prize of the off season - Kenny Jansen - showed he is still one of the absolute best at protecting a lead when the ninth inning comes around. His name will be eligible for All-MLB voting as well, and Halo fans will likely be voting for him as they hope for the front office to bring the veteran back to the bullpen in Anaheim for 2026.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout