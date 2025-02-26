Mike Trout home runs hit different, even during meaningless spring training games. The Los Angeles Angels' superstar right fielder, who only played 29 games last season due to two meniscus tears, was the team's designated hitter and batted leadoff in his second spring training game. With the Angels trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Trout took a Bryan Shaw offering deep to left field in front of the home crowd at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

MIKE TROUT HOME RUN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KUN9m3LVLv — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 26, 2025

Mike Trout hits a spring training home run as he gets his timing right at the plate

Trout's been on the record as to saying that he is using these games to get re-adjusted to things following his extended absence. “I felt like I took a couple good swings,” Trout said following his first spring training game against the San Francisco Giants. “Just a tick late. Just got to get my timing.”

In his two plate appearances against the Giants, Trout walked and struck out. Against the Reds, he drew a walk against Nick Lodolo to lead off the bottom of the first. His timing certainly looked good when he launched an 0-1 elevated fastball onto the left field. He struck out looking on a questionable 3-2 call in his third and final at bat against Taylor Rogers.

His timing on the basepaths certainly could use some shoring up. Following his first inning walk, Trout was picked off by Nick Lodolo. It's relatively unclear whether he was attempting to steal second or was merely picked off.

It will be incredible interesting to monitor how Trout navigates his baserunning in 2025 and beyond. Even following his meniscus tears, Trout should retain his otherworldly speed. Trout came into camp looking slimmer, and said he is faster now than he was last year. However, if Trout's move to right field was made to save his legs, it stands to reason that he will be more conservative on the basepaths.

The Angels want Trout's bat way more so than his stolen bases and outfield defense. So, the Angels are likely way more concerned with his home run than his pickoff from the game.

