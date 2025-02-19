It doesn't matter where Mike Trout is playing. As long as he actually in the lineup, that's all that should matter for the Angels. It's simple -- when he is playing, the Angels are a better team. When he's injured, Los Angeles is even worse. Actually, they are borderline unwatchable when Trout is absent.

A career center fielder, Trout will now be manning right field in a full-time setting, which arguably makes sense. The Halos need to preserve his body as much as they can, so sticking him in the corner outfield will take some of the load off his shoulders. He's a legendary center fielder, but the Angels need him as much as possible. Placing him in right will maximize his games played in 2025, and for the rest of his career.

Mike Trout is an ideal choice to man Angels' right field moving forward

Los Angeles' ultimate decision to move Trout to right field does come at an interesting time, though. Just days into spring training, why couldn't this conversation be had some time in the offseason? The Angels could have tried to sign a center fielder this winter if Trout was always going to slide over, but now, it looks like Jo Adell or Mickey Moniak will be probably be the ones to take over. Are those ideal replacements? Probably not. The Halos definitely miss Kevin Pillar now, who would have been a good temporary option in center.

Trout has logged over 1,300 games in center field, and just 17 in right. But still, there shouldn't be a need to worry. He's an elite talent who has always been a team-first player. If it's best for him and best for the team, then Trout will make that transition with grace. Just give him time to fully acclimate.

These last four seasons have been an injury nightmare for Trout. He's played in 100-plus games only once over this stretch, which still wasn't a full season for him. After missing so much time, Trout is coming into the 2025 campaign fired up to contribute as the best player in baseball - as we all know him to be. It doesn't matter if he is center field, right field, or DH'ing; the Angels just need Mike Trout to play. Plus, if he still believes that he is the best in the game, then it won't matter where he is playing on defense.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout