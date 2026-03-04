Mike Trout just gave Angels fans a reason to believe again (even if it defies logic)

Mike Trout was still good in 2025, but there were subtle reminders that Father Time may be knocking on the door. In an effort to keep him healthy, Trout was mostly used as the Los Angeles Angels' designated hitter last season, but that plan may have been for one season only. Trout is expected to play center field for the Angels this season, and an early look in spring training may give Angels fans a reason to believe he is capable of turning back the clock.

Trout tried to leg out an infield hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, and in doing so, his sprint speed topped out at 29.9 MPH. It was the first time that Trout's sprint speed approached 30 MPH since the start of the 2024 season, and the 34-year-old is aiming to top that mark at some point during the 2026 season.

If nothing, it's an indicator that, for the moment, Trout is healthy.

“We were all joking around in the clubhouse about it,” Kurt Suzuki told reporters. “That’s amazing to see. I think he feels good. He’s moving around good. I think mentally he’s in a good place, so everything’s trending in the right direction, for sure.”

Mike Trout's sprint speed is a fun spring training story, but far from the thing the Angels should be focused on

First and foremost, congrats to Trout. It can be a humbling experience to realize that your body is no longer capable of beating out an infield hit. Along those lines, it certainly is encouraging that Trout's speed appears to be on track with where it was before he tore his meniscus in 2024.

Of course, it's important to remember the most elementary rule of physics and baseball: a player rarely gets faster as they get older. Especially a career that has been riddled with injuries. Trout's sprint speed shouldn't be the focus of the 2026 season. The best-case scenario for the Angels and Trout would be his ability to stay on the field.

Trout being good *in flashes* is what has plagued the Angels in recent years. If there is a scenario (as unlikely as it may be) where the Angels are a surprise contender in 2026, it includes Trout being healthy for the duration of the year. In other words, less of a focus on sprint speed, and a continued awareness of preserving Trout's body and avoiding the IL.