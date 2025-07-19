Initially, when it was announced that Mike Trout was not voted in as an All-Star starter, it was difficult to cope with the superstar not taking part in his 12th Midsummer Classic. His first ballot Hall of Fame status is all but guaranteed, but it stunk to see that Trout was going back-to-back years of not receiving the honors. However, the Angels' DH spent the break in his hometown of Millville, New Jersey, and re-joined the Angels in Philadelphia a revitalized man (he went 2/5 with an RBI and run scored against the Phillies). Thank goodness for the Javier Báez voters!

Trout has been serving as the team's designated hitter in every game he's played in since May 30th. Well, he is trending towards returning to right field at some point this season. “It went good,” Mike Trout said after about 10 minutes worth of drills on Friday to Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register. “Just like a slow progression to get my feet under me, and then hopefully be back in the outfield soon.”

Trout went on. Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com: "I’ll be out there tomorrow shagging and getting reads off the bat. But I haven’t talked to [interim manager] Ray [Montgomery] or anybody about when [the return to the outfield] will be. I think the biggest thing is the stuff all felt good today, but just the load of being out there for nine innings, running in and out -- just how I’d recover from that.”

Now, the natural follow-up question: Is it worth it to risk another Trout injury? Yes, it's not ideal to have Jorge Soler in the outfield. It's far less than ideal to stick Trout out there when he is available and crushing baseballs as a full-time DH. As a starting designated hitter, Trout is now slashing .284/.417/.556/.973. As a starting right fielder, Trout was slashing .141/.242/.295/.537. Perhaps the two just switch-off every game? Here's an even better idea -- trade Soler! It's comforting to hear that Trout's legs are more under him, but there's no need to risk him losing his legs once again.

Mike Trout addresses leaving the Angels for the Phillies one day

Mike Trout was asked a very direct question in Philadelphia: "Would you like to come back here and play for the Phillies?" Trout, who grew up a Philadelphia sports fan and attends as many Eagles games as he can in the offseason, did not answer the question with a yes or no. He shrugged it off, complimented his Angels teammates and said multiple times that he gets asked that all the time.

It's been a decade-long question, and yet he's still calling Anaheim home. Those reporters just will not let it go.

Trout mentioned that whenever he goes to Eagles games, Philadelphia fans pester him about joining Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber and Co. The Angels hit a franchise nadir last season, and the Phillies have been to a World Series recently...yet Trout has not demanded a trade. The question will never go away, even though it's so obvious that Trout will retire as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Philly fans...you signed Penn State's Saquon Barkley away from your division rival New York Giants, and won a Super Bowl with him. Don't get greedy. You're not getting Trout because he grew up in New Jersey. Give it up.

