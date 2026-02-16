Mike Trout’s 2026 World Baseball Classic admission hints at looming Angels problem

When Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout wasn't among the revealed participants for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, it marked a changing of the guard. Trout, over the past decade, had become a fixture on Team USA, but his snub from the roster spoke to the reality that Father Time may be catching up with him. It's why it wasn't a surprise that Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was selected as Corbin Carroll's replacement instead of Trout.

Trout confirmed that the lack of insurance of his contract with the Angels was what prevented him from participating in the World Baseball Classic this year. Injuries have defined Trout's career over the past decade, as his 130 games played last year were the most he's played in a season since 2019.

It's no surprise that Trout wasn't given contract insurance this time around; it speaks to the fear that surrounds the 12-year contract he signed with the Angels in 2019. It's not exactly aging in the Angels' favor, and it may be time for Los Angeles to no longer cater to the face of their franchise.

Trout was largely used as the Angels' designated hitter last year, only playing 22 games in right field. It was a plan that was centered around keeping Trout healthy and in the Halo's starting lineup, and the impression was that a similar plan would be used in 2026.

Instead, Trout revealed that he'll be moving back to center field this year.

Mike Trout says he’ll move back to playing CF this year.

He also wanted to play in the WBC but insurance prevented him from playing, calling it disappointing — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 16, 2026

Mike Trout's 2026 plans with Angels should raise nothing but red flags

If the Angels are still interested in preserving Trout's health, having him play center field wouldn't help their cause. In other words, if Trout potentially playing center field for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic was so much of a risk that he couldn't secure insurance for his contract, there's no scenario where that should be a part of the plans for the Angels in 2026.

Trout's stated plan for the season is only more confirmation that the Angels need to have a candid conversation with the 34-year-old. He's no longer in a position where he should be calling the shots. He's still good, but he's not the player he once was.

Of course, the Angels didn't exactly help their cause this offseason. Josh Lowe was a creative gamble for their outfield mix, but his inexperience in center field may have handcuffed the roster. Had the Angels added an established center fielder this winter, they may have been able to avoid the mess that is Trout's desire to return to the position.