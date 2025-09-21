HE DID IT! Mike Trout, the best player in Angels franchise history and one of the greatest players of all-time, hit the 400th home run of his career.

Angels fans, we're sure you no longer want to think about 2025 and how long it took for the GOAT to reach this accomplishment. Non-Angels fans, who wants to talk about the Angels? So, instead let's talk about just how good Mike Trout is at hitting baseballs and where he ranks amongst the 400 home run club.

Mike Trout's efficiency makes Angels legend a top-tier member of 400 home run club

Yes, Trout is now one of 59 players in baseball history to hit 400 long balls. The now-full time designated hitter has seven games left this season and five seasons under contract to continue to pad his stats moving forward. The counting stats are all Trout has left to prove that he is one of the single greatest hitters ever, as his rate stats are off-the-charts.

HE’S DONE IT 🐐



WELCOME TO THE 400 HOME RUNS CLUB, MIKE TROUT! pic.twitter.com/PG2KYDnv8l — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 21, 2025

Let's start with OPS, perhaps the most accurate mark of how good a hitter is. Of the 59 players with 400 home runs, Trout's .975 career OPS (as of right now) ranks 10th. Frank Thomas has a .974 OPS, so Trout might flip-flop with him moving forward. However, Jim Thome ranks 12th in OPS of the 400 HR club and he has a career OPS of .956. Trout has a little wiggle room to secure one of the best on base plus slugging percentages ever of this group. If you're curious, the players ahead of Trout in career OPS are (from the top down) Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Lou Gehrig, Barry Bonds, Jimmie Foxx, Manny Ramirez, Mark McGwire, Mickey Mantle and Stan Musial.

Trout has a lot of power, so let's move onto a stat called isolated power, also known as ISO. Per MLB.com: "ISO measures the raw power of a hitter by taking only extra-base hits -- and the type of extra-base hit -- into account...By focusing strictly on extra-base hits, ISO can help evaluate the raw power a player has." Of this elite group, Trout's current .275 ISO ranks eighth all-time...which shows that Trout has more raw power than pretty much every member of the most powerful group of all-time.

Let's move onto batting average on balls in play, also known as BABIP. BABIP can be known as a stat based on a lot of luck, but hitters can also make their own luck by hitting baseballs incredibly hard. Guess who has the highest BABIP of the 400 home run club? Your very own, Mike Trout. Trout has a .341 BABIP, which currently eclipses Babe Ruth and Miguel Cabrera's .340.

Trout's 34-years-old and still has gas left in the tank. He will continue to fortify his already stellar reputation with the only team he's ever played for en route to a first ballot induction into the Hall of Fame.

