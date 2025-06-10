The Angels' bullpen has been a ragtag group all season, but they are starting to settle down with a revamped band of bodies after finally beginning to show signs of life. After experimenting with youngsters like Ryan Johnson and Garrett McDaniels on the Opening Day roster, the Halos have now pivoted towards experienced veterans like Hunter Strickland, Hector Néris, Connor Brogdon and Shaun Anderson to hold it down after they lift their starters. The unit has been much better in the past few weeks, and one starter-turned reliever has been the linchpin of it all.

Reid Detmers has not only transitioned from being a starting pitcher to a relief pitcher, but he has also gone from a long reliever to a heavily relied upon arm in the late-innings of close games. From May 9th on, Detmers has appeared in 12 games out of the bullpen and tossed 13 innings. In those outings, he has only allowed 10 hits and 1 run, struck out 19, issued 7 walks and recorded both a win and a save. Yes, he is thriving in his new role, but some who cover baseball still believe the Angels would part way with Detmers despite his rampant success of late.

MLB insider bafflingly suggests Angels' key reliever as a change of scenery candidate

As Mark Feinsand put it in his column when discussing change of scenery candidates ahead of the trade deadline: "The Angels are under .500 and face an uphill battle in a crowded AL postseason picture, and with Detmers headed for his second of four arbitration years this winter, another team could still value him as a potential starter."

Well first of all, Mark, if anyone is going to still value him as a potential starter it's going to be the Angels. Detmers definitely struggled while he was in their rotation, but he still has a long career ahead of him and has shown plenty of flashes of dominance. He is about to turn 26-years-old and the Angels are in no position to be trading pitchers with the potential that he has while he still has many more years of team control left.

Yes, the Angels could still fetch a solid return for Detmers this year, but not as much as they could if he was still starting. If the Angels end up dealing Detmers you have to imagine that will occur once he reestablishes his value as a starter, and not before. That will likely not happen anytime soon, but he could find his way back next season potentially? Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks are on expiring contracts, so maybe Detmers builds back up as a starter during the offseason? Whether he stays a reliever or not, the Angels are not ready to pull trigger on a Detmers deal now whatsoever.

Next, the Angels need all the help they can get in their bullpen. If they were to trade somebody, out of their bullpen it would definitely be Kenley Jansen instead of Detmers or Ryan Zeferjahn. Anderson, Taylor Ward, Yoán Moncada and Luis Rengifo (if he has any value left) are other candidates to be moved rather than the cost-controlled players who can still reach their ceilings moving forward.

Many have long viewed Detmers as a prime change of scenery candidate, and so too did the Angels...that's why they changed his scenery from rotation to the bullpen.

