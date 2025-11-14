MLB insider reveals two elite starters hitting free agency for Angels to inquire on

The Angels' rotation was simply not good enough in 2025. Yusei Kikuchi provided stability and was a rock solid pitcher, earning an All Star nod and making his start every time around the rotation for the Halos. Jose Soriano had troubles at home, but overall showed positive steps towards reaching his ceiling - however high it may be. Reid Detmers will move from the bullpen to the rotation in 2026, but with Kyle Hendricks retired and Tyler Anderson likely finding a new home in free agency the Angels have two open spots to fill via free agency or trade. And they got some good news on Thursday night in that regard.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post - one of the most accredited journalist in baseball - reported Thursday night that starting pitchers Michael King of the San Diego Padres and Zac Gallen, who spent the past seven seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks will both likely be declining their qualifying offers and hit free agency. This is a massive win for the Angels, as the free agent pool could have lost a lot of luster should either or both of Gallen and King had accepted their qualifying offer.

Angels' free agency gets a lot more interesting as Gallen, King decline QO's

The cases for either of Gallen or King accepting their qualifying offer were vastly different. King is coming off of two elite seasons for the Padres, posting a 3.10 ERA in 45 starts over the past two seasons. He did deal with some health issues in 2025, but this is his one chance to cash in via free agency and there was little chance he would not opt to capitalize on that.

Gallen, however, is coming off of a down year with the Diamondbacks. The entire team had a rough campaign, and there were trade rumors surrounding Gallen throughout the summer. His 4.83 ERA in 2025 will not have teams jumping for joy this offseason, leading some to believe he could accept the $22 million qualifying offer. Despite a down year, Gallen's overall body of work speaks for itself. Prior to this season, his Diamondbacks' ERA over the past five seasons sat at 3.34 and he had finished top ten in Cy Young voting three times.

The Angels will all but certainly inquire about both of these starters. While the qualifying offer would result in a loss of a draft pick and there is some risk with Gallen's market being higher than expected, they need to at least be a player for both of these names. The loss of a draft pick is always scary given the Angels' barren farm system, but it may just be the difference in them ending their MLB-worst playoff drought or extending it in 2026.