Remember late last-offseason when the Los Angeles Angels semi-emerged as suitors for Pete Alonso? The team was, and remains, starved for position players with potential to be a preeminent slugger in the sport, and they addressed the SLG need by adding Jorge Soler, Yoán Moncada and Travis d'Arnaud. Wow, I'm shocked that those additions did not put the team over the top!!

Well, Alonso is back to having Scott Boras hype him up as a free agency signing this winter. Nobody actually expects the Halos to go big fish hunting for a first baseman...right? Nolan Schanuel seems to be the first baseman of the future, but Jon Heyman's comments from January seem to ring more true than ever.

MLB insider's past comment about Angels player's position shift might play out now

Here was Heyman talking about an Alonso-Angels signing: “I do believe Arte Moreno wants to get another big bat in there. And they would move Schanuel out to LF if they were to do that. I think Santander is probably a little more likely.” -- Swing and a miss on that tip on the Santander sweepstakes, Jon!

The certainty with which the connected Heyman said Schanuel would move to left makes fans believe he was serious. It does not seem like a logical fit at all to move Schanuel to the outfield, but if the team is content with his work in S&C and any potential offseason defensive reps then maybe they could explore the loaded 1B market?

No, the Angels are not going to sign Alonso. Munetaka Murakami would be a dream signing, and the same goes for Kazuma Okamoto. Would the likelihoods of landing one of Murakami or Okamoto prompt a positional change for Schanuel? What about Luis Arraez, who nobody know how to shoehorn into this Angels team? If the team was serious about adding the defensively challenged hit king, then Schanuel might go take Taylor Ward's old Angels position next year.

One way or another the Angels need to replace the vacancy Ward is leaving behind in terms of a corner outfielder and a player who could potentially hit 30+ home runs. If they want to go out and trade for a Jarren Duran or Steven Kwan, then Schanuel for sure stays at first and the Angels do not pursue Alonso, Murakami, Arraez, Okamoto, or even players like Ryan O'Hearn or Paul Goldschmidt. Nobody seems to question the fact that Schanuel could move off first base, but if the Angels see value in acquiring a first basman then perhaps Heyman's comment might become true before next season.