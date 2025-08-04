It's certainly not rare for MLB writers, reporters, insiders galore to lay into Arte Moreno and his negative influence on the Los Angeles Angels, but the criticism is always newsworthy. Those same figures in the media landscape can never get a read on the Angels' ideas surrounding free agency signings, draft picks and trades because of their mercurial owner, and they fundamentally need to judge the Angels' transactions based on the owner and not the general manager. Both of those things are not great! Give up your power, Arte! You're literally always hurting the team!

Angels fans are somewhat masochistic and love hearing national personalities rip into Moreno and what he has done with their once-proud franchise. Well, look no further if you're out looking for blood after what Moreno had Perry Minasian do at the MLB trade deadline.

MLB insider tees off on Arte Moreno and his irregular Angels management

FanSided's Robert Murray was forced to answer for the Angels' decision-making at the trade deadline, which is a fool's errand. How could anybody get inside of an insane, power-hungry ignoramus? Murray is quoted as to saying: "He [Moreno] is by far and away the worst owner in baseball, and I hope he sells the team because the Angels have some fun pieces on that team...if Perry [Minasian] had a different owner, they probably would've sold off."

This is not the first time Minasian was forced to do Moreno's bidding against his will.

Everything bad with this team spawns from the 2023 MLB trade deadline for the Angels, as all the dark paths Moreno brought the team down for a decade+ before led straight to the team confornted with a chance to cash in on a Shohei Ohtani trade. There was a split camp that year -- basically the front office wanted to trade Ohtani and the ownership group headlined by Moreno and John Carpino (who deserves way, way more criticism) wanted to hold onto the two-way superstar.

It was not the first or last example of Moreno's meddling ways handicapping the organization, but it certainly was the best opportunity for the Angels to revamp in a major fashion... like the Angels could have done in 2025. Nobody expected Ohtani to re-sign with the Angels as a free agent. Nobody in the world. Even Moreno did not expect to, at least he should not have expected to have a real chance given his own friggin' management style! He low-balls and takes the cheap way out over-and-over again. Moreno must have been shocked that the player he called a top-ten player got paid like the generational unicorn by their built-in rivals-- the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Angels are historically bad during the month of August and just lost a series to their easiest opponent the rest of the season. Fans should point to Moreno's interferences in his general manager's practices as one of the main reasons the Angels are always losing at the trade deadline and subsequently missing the playoffs every single year.

