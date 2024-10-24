MLB Insider throws cold water on Angels' fans hopes for a productive offseason

MLB Insider Jon Heyman had some choice words when discussing how the Angels will spend this offseason.

“I think they’re still licking their wounds over Rendon and Trout. And obviously if you’re not willing to spend for Ohtani, who are you gonna spend for? I don’t know. I have no faith that they’re gonna spend anything.”

There's a lot to get to in this quote.

Who are they going to spend for, you ask? Well, they need upgrades at pretty much every position. At this juncture, the "who" does not even feel relevant. Any acquisition would feel like a major win right now. Here's a reminder of what the Angels' lineup looked like for the final game of the season.

The Angels will find a way to spend money on this roster given how the 2024 season went

Heyman is referring to the Angels potentially splurging on, for example, an Anthony Santander, or Gleyber Torres, or Max Fried in free agency. A more traditional way of spending. While the Angels could certainly be in the running for marquee free agents, it will definitely be difficult to persuade free agents who prioritize winning that Anaheim is the place for them. If there is a free agent who is solely about dollars and cents, that is slightly more likely manifestation if Arte Moreno is true to his word. A big if.

Yes, there are no players hitting free agency who would be willing to sign with the Angels of Ohtani's caliber. The "willingness" aspect of joining the Angels is the key, as the more likely route for spending more on the 2025 roster comes through trades. The Angels are an organization that is currently reevaluating their entire MLB and MiLB rosters, and could trade anybody at anytime if it meant sporting a more competitive roster for 2025 and beyond.

Heyman equating not matching the market value for Ohtani with not spending any money on any player is false. Obviously the Angels look stupid for letting Ohtani walk without receiving anything in return. That's a given. However, it's not like they will never spend any money in free agency ever again. It's not much, but they did just give Robert Stephenson 3 years and $33 million. The more likely route is spending money on players through a trade or two, but they are no strangers to courting a free agent every now and again.

Like Heyman, Angels fans also have no faith that they will spend money, but the newly extended GM, Perry Minasian, should be able to find creative ways to do so. It might not come in the most traditional ways, but there is nowhere to go but up for this franchise. Everybody involved in the 2024 season is embarrassed. They understand that spending can lead to winning. Keep the faith.