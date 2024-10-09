This player makes the most sense for the Angels to target during free agency

Reality is setting in for Orioles fans -- their team is likely allowing Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander to leave in free agency this winter. Unless the new ownership regime led by David Rubenstein decides to veer off Mike Elias' normal course and pay their stars big money, the two will depart Baltimore. The Orioles' bigger area of need is on the pitching side, so if Rubenstein opens his pockets then Elias will opt to splurge on either an extension for Burnes or another marquee starter. The Orioles will probably continue to build from within with their position player group, and allow Heston Kjerstad to step in as their new every day right fielder.

Anthony Santander is walking around the clubhouse, embracing in long hugs with everyone.



One player said he hopes to see him back next spring. He just responded by nodding his head, lips pursed — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) October 3, 2024

It just so happens that the Angels could use a switch hitting, big bopper who can play right field, but also slot in as their designated hitter from time-to-time. It also happens that Arte Moreno vowed to increase payroll next season, and has a track record of prioritizing position players in free agency.

Other bidders for Santander could come within the division, as the Astros are a logical fit. However, they already have the 9th highest payroll going into 2025 and might want to lock up that third baseman of their's, Alex Bregman. The Mariners surely would love to acquire the Venezuelan native as well, but, in a shocking turn of events, it appears as if Moreno might be willing to spend more than John Stanton this offseason. An Angels-Mariners bidding war would be great theater, and reminiscent of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes in 2017.

The money figure attached to Santander will be steep, but the jury's out on the years. He could definitely land somewhere between Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s three-year, $42 million contract and Cody Bellinger's three-year, $80 million. Given the disparity between Bellinger and Santander's outfield defense, and the fact that Bellinger is a Scott Boras client, it's hard to believe Santander could eclipse $80 million. Perhaps he does not like the market and opts for a Teoscar Hernandez one-year, $23.5 million type deal. Santander made $11.7 million in 2024.

This lineup against right-handed starters would play, if the Angels can add Santander:

Neto -- 6 Trout -- DH Santander -- 9 Ward -- 7 Schanuel -- 3 O'Hoppe --2 Moniak -- 8 Rendon/TBD -- 5 Rengifo -- 4

Santander ranked 35th overall in offensive fWAR in 2024, 10th amongst outfielders, 4th amongst right fielders. His offensive fWAR was the 6th best mark amongst switch hitters. His 44 home runs were third most in MLB, his 102 RBIs 14th, his 91 runs scored 21st, his .271 ISO 8th. He's played at least 152 games in each of the last three seasons.