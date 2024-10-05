Wait, you thought the Angels losing Shohei Ohtani was already painful enough for Halos fans? Just wait until this weekend. The Dodgers, the No. 1 seed in the National League bracket, host the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS, while their superstar is about to do something that he has never done in his career. Play in a postseason game.

The Japanese two-way player spent six playoff-less seasons with the Angels before signing with the Dodgers for the 2024 campaign and beyond. It permanently broke hearts all across Orange County thanks to ownership letting a generational player sign with a crosstown organization. That hurt obviously still stings, especially considering Ohtani is well on his way to his third MVP and becoming the first player in MLB history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in one year.

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT



50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES



HISTORY pic.twitter.com/GRVJUCbpja — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

As Ohtani rolls into October following an unforgettable September effort at the plate, the former Angel is set to charge the Dodgers in the franchise's quest for an eighth World Series championship. This really gives 'death by a thousand cuts' energy because the hits just keep on coming for the Angels. Is this as bad as it gets for the Angels? Possibly.

Ohtani ripped a .393 average in September behind 10 home runs, 32 RBI and eight doubles to cement Los Angeles as the top dog in the National League while the Halos were swept by the White Sox in this same stretch. Ohtani was everything to the Angels, and now he is everything to the Dodgers. So, for the Halos fans watching this postseason from home, it will be as unenjoyable of an experience as ever. The Angels have not made the postseason in a decade, but now they get to watch Ohtani barrel over each and every pitcher he faces.

Angels fans are not necessarily rooting against Ohtani, but it's difficult to cheer for the best player on your most hated team. Angels fans might compromise with Ohtani playing well, but the Dodgers losing in dramatic fashion against San Diego. Ryan Brasier can pitch well, too, another former Halo.

The Angels have mishandled several things under the Arte Moreno regime. However, not building a roster around Ohtani is the most unforgivable of his acts. Now, Ohtani's gone and gets to lead the Dodgers this postseason. Meanwhile the Angels were nowhere near sniffing a playoff berth. Imagine what Ohtani would have looked like in the playoffs wearing the red and white. Fans can only dream of that now. Gut-punching.