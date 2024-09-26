We all saw this coming, right? Once the Angels found out that they would not have Shohei Ohtani on their team for the rest of time, it was obvious that the organization would fail while Ohtani continues to find success. Although this seemed to be inevitable, both of those things have now fallen onto the extreme end of the spectrum. While Shohei Ohtani rises to baseball immortality, the Angels are one loss away from the most in franchise history in a single season.

After embarrassing back-to-back losses to the White Sox, the Angels are facing their impending doom of being the worst team in the club's history. The Halos suffered 95 losses in 1980, so it seems likely that they will eclipse that total with four contests remaining. They are 7-15 in September and have shown little life to prove they can close the season on a strong note.

The Angels have been clipped by devastating injuries and cold streaks, so it really does the fandom no good to watch Ohtani unveil one of the greatest offensive seasons in the history of the game just one year removed from Anaheim. He has 53 home runs and 55 stolen bases, which gives him an chance of going for a 55/55 campaign.

He is the first player to ever join the 50/50 club, and given his recent hot stretch, maybe he can attain what no other hitter has imagined of doing. Across his seven-game hitting streak, Ohtani has 17 hits, six home runs and seven stolen bases.

“This guy is doing things no one can believe, and for all we know, he could end up at 60-60,” Shawn Green told the LA Times.

Given how unbelievable of a campaign that Ohtani is going through, it's tough to reflect on how the Angels could allow a player of this status to not return. There really is no proper excuse to have Ohtani fall through the cracks, especially to the Angels' crosstown rival.

The front office will have to deal with the ineptitude they have created, which unfortunately will be a lifetime of punishment for Angels fans. This organization had the most talented player in the world on their roster for six seasons. Now that he has been freed, Halos fans have no choice but to watch Ohtani from the outside looking in.