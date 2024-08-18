It is unfortunately time to talk about Taylor Ward’s future with the Angels
By Eric Cole
Los Angeles Angels fans were really, really rooting for Taylor Ward to start 2024. From the moment that Ward took a fastball to his face last season, many were just hoping that he would be okay, and there was concern that his career could be over. Having to put together one's face again via surgery after getting hit by a pitch is no joke.
Ward was able to recover in time for the start of the season and, early on, Ward was a success story. He wasn't showing much in the way of after effects of his injury and ranked as one of the Angels' best hitters through the first couple months or so of the season. Assuming he kept that up, Ward was in line to be one of MLB's most heartwarming stories of triumphing in the face of adversity.
However, another HBP resulted in a slump that not only tanked his trade value at the deadline, but has persisted to the point that one wonders if he is in the Angels' long-term plans at all anymore.
Taylor Ward's sad regression could force the Angels to make a tough decision this offseason
Sometimes baseball just isn't fair, and it is feeling more and more like Ward's situation falls squarely in that realm. Ward was hit again in the head by a pitch on June 30, and while he seemingly avoided serious injury, the numbers since that day are extremely telling. In the 34 games that Ward has played since then (as of August 15), he is slashing .214/.271/.298 while striking out 42 times in 144 plate appearances. That just isn't big league production, whatever the reasons behind it may be.
Complicating matters is that there is no clear answer as to whether or not Ward will be able to work through his issues. The guy went through a truly traumatic injury, and the second HBP clearly impacted his ability at the plate negatively. Will he be able to get past that mental block? Even if he does, what will happen the next time he gets buzzed up and i,n or even if he gets hit again? Not even Ward knows, and that is genuine problem.
One thing in Ward's favor is that the Angels' outfield is a true mess at the moment. Mike Trout isn't coming back this season, and moving him to DH long-term may be the best option anyways. Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell are long on talent, but are very flawed players who have struggled to put it all together in the big leagues. If Ward can get going the rest of the season, the Angels will probably continue to give him a chance. If Ward slumps through the rest of the season, one wonders if LA could move on from him this offseason and give him a fresh start elsewhere.