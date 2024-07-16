HBP-induced slump for top Angels trade piece couldn’t have come at a worse time
By Eric Cole
The Los Angeles Angels are very clearly one of the most important sellers at this year's trade deadline. While Anaheim has been trying to maintain that they will only trade pending free agents, they have a chance to get a really nice return for some of their players that have team control beyond 2024.
One Angels player that has been among the hotter names on the trade market is Taylor Ward. In a trade market lacking in great outfield options, Ward is one of the few guys with actual upside, and the extra two years of team control certainly doesn't hurt. While the Angels may not want to part with Ward for pennies on the dollar, they would be foolish to take his name off the table completely, especially given where the organization stands right now.
Unfortunately, Ward's slump since getting hit by another pitch in the head threatens to completely derail any hope that he could bring a nice return in a trade, even if LA was willing to make a move.
While Taylor Ward's slump is understandable, it could also torpedo the Angels' trade deadline leverage
On June 30, Ward took a fastball from Shelby Miller off his helmet, and for other players it wouldn't have been all that noteworthy. However, Ward's case is different given that he took a pitch off his face last July that required reconstructive surgery and ended his season on the spot.
Unfortunately, Ward appears to be suffering from, at minimum, suffering some psychological effects from his close call in late June. Since getting hit by that pitch, Ward is slashing .130/.200/.152 in 50 plate appearances. While his production in June was also pretty bad (.678 OPS), there is still a pretty cause-effect here with Ward's current struggles.
The timing of Ward's slump is dreadful to say the least. Not only do the Angels need Ward to be productive if they want to try and be respectable this season, but now the team faces the prospect of trading him when his value is at its lowest. Contenders making trades at the deadline are going to want help this season and if Ward can't provide that just yet, the Angels may be left with no choice but to hang on to him and revisit the situation next offseason.
The most important thing is that Ward is physically OK, but his current tentativeness after getting hit in the head again are threatening both his and the Angels' short-term futures. Hopefully he can get past this mental block soon for everyone's sake.