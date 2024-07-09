Angels Rumors: LA stubbornly rebuffing trade offers for top assets as deadline looms
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels will be sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline — there's no doubt about that. But the degree to which LA decides to sell off some of their highly-coveted assets may well see the Angels waste a golden opportunity to restock their beleaguered farm system.
Let's face it, Angels fans, this team has no hope of making a postseason run in 2024 and little to no hope of doing so in 2025. So with that in mind, any Angels' players who won't be part of the organization heading into the 2026 season should be up for grabs at the trade deadline, right?
Well, it seems that Angels GM Perry Minasian has a different idea in mind. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, while the Angels are looking to trade players who'll be free agents next winter, opposing GMs are going to have to make the Angels' front office an offer they can't refuse in order to pry away the likes of Tyler Anderson, Griffin Canning, and Taylor Ward.
LA Angels Rumors: LA stubbornly rebuffing trade offers for Tyler Anderson & Taylor Ward
If the Angels emerge on the other side of the July 30th deadline and Anderson is still on the roster, it's a major whiff on the part of Minasian and the Halos' front office. Anderson is under contract through next season, and would be a prime trade target for about a dozen teams. While they certainly shouldn't give Anderson away, taking him off the table entirely feels unwise.
With two years of team control remaining on Ward's contract, one can make the case that there's no urgency to trade the talented outfielder. That said, with so few position players available at the MLB trade deadline, the demand for a player like Ward could net the Angels quite the return.
According to MLB Pipeline, the Angels don't have any top-100 prospects. LA would have the opportunity to change that if Anderson, Ward or Canning were sent packing at the MLB trade deadline. But if LA decides to stand pat and only part ways with the likes of Carlos Esteves and Luis Garcia, the impending rebuild will only take that much longer.
The Angels' stubbornness to only deal players on expiring contracts could cost the team dearly at the trade deadline. We'll see if they continue to take that hardline stance or if this is just another negotiating tactic.