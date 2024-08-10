Angels should consider Phillies' model in order to resurrect Mike Trout's career
By Drew Koch
Mike Trout has endured some tough times over the past few seasons. Injuries have ravaged the Los Angeles Angels' star, and only once since 2017 has Trout eclipsed 135 games played in a season. That's a problem. But how can the Angels fix it? Perhaps the Philadelphia Phillies have already given the Halos the blueprint.
Bryce Harper, much like Trout, has been a superstar in this league for years. But in 2023, while recovering from elbow surgery, Harper was forced to move from the outfield to first base. Harper underwent Tommy John surgery and the only way the two-time MVP could play in the field was if he wasn't being asked to uncork throws from right field back into the infield.
This past spring, despite the fact that Harper is fully healthy, the Phillies made the decision to shift the three-time Silver Slugger Award winner to first base permanently. During spring training, Harper spoke to ESPN about the moving saying, "I said if you want me in right field, I'll play right. If you want me at first, I'll play first base, and I think as a collective they said first base is where we want you, and I said, OK, I'm going to do anything I can to be there."
Trout has never played anything other than the outfield throughout his entire major league career. While he's started 90 games split between right and left field, center field has been Trout's primary position since he debuted as a teenager in 2011.
But now, at 33 years old, perhaps it's time to make a switch. Trout still has six years remaining on his current contract, and while he may not be in his prime, the 11-time All-Star can still be an impactful bat in the middle of the Angels lineup.
Trout has played defense at a Gold Glove-caliber level in the past, but those days are long gone. According to FanGraphs, since 2019, Trout is worth -18 defensive runs saved (DRS). Baseball Savant is a little kinder to Trout with the Angels' outfielder being worth 7 outs above average (OAA) during that same span, but that's still not enough to justify keeping him as an everyday centerfielder.
While Trout's pride may not allow him to accept being the team's designated hitter on a regular basis, moving him to first base should be an agreeable alternative. And for those Angels fans who would advocate for Nolan Schanuel remaining at first base, his 0 DRS and -3 OAA during his first two seasons don't exactly scream elite defender.
Moving Trout from the outfield to the infield should be a topic of discussion this coming offseason, and hopefully it's an idea that the former MVP takes under consideration.