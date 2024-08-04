Here's how the Angels can better prepare for 2025 after Mike Trout's injury
By Eric Cole
Los Angeles Angels fans had little time to digest the trade deadline this year as they were also immediately greeted by the news that Mike Trout would miss the rest of the season after suffering another meniscus tear in his knee. For Angels fans, it was yet another gut punch in a year that has been full of them.
At this point, there is nothing that can be done about this season. Trout isn't coming back, so all there is left is to try and get this young Angels core in a good place heading into the 2025 season. However, that may be easier said than done.
The Angels have to start focusing on their future with their playing time decisions the rest of 2024
Assuming what general manager Perry Minasian said is true and LA is planning on trying to field a competitive team next season, there just has to be a focus on getting the guys that they need to be good all the playing time possible, even if they struggle. Injuries could certainly complicate things, especially if Luis Rengifo's wrist issue is serious, but the Angels should avoid slotting in guys like Brandon Drury and Kevin Pillar as much as possible and let the young guys figure things out.
There is no guarantee that they will, but it will at least provide some much-needed clarity heading into the offseason. The Angels and their fans have been waiting for Jo Adell to be a "guy" for years now, and if he can't find consistency this year he should run out of chances. The same goes for Mickey Moniak, Taylor Ward, Griffin Canning, and Reid Detmers. It is time to put up or shut up.
The rest of the season should also be used as an opportunity to give Caden Dana a shot in the rotation. There is certainly an argument that the Angels should wait to start his service clock, but the guy has been shoving down in the minor leagues and LA's rotation needs him to contribute in 2025 for them to have any realistic chance of contending. With little left to show in the minors, some on-the-job training in the majors this year could be extremely valuable.
After they do all of that, only then can we really know what kinds of moves the Angels should try to make in the offseason. Making a play for Juan Soto in free agency would be amazing (if unlikely), but guys like Jurickson Profar and Tyler O'Neill could make more sense if the Angels' outfielders aren't getting the job done. Maybe LA will finally spend real money on a pitcher like Max Fried or Jack Flaherty. Whatever the plan might be, the Angels need to start preparing for the offseason now to more easily chart a path forward.