Angels need to consider a Mike Trout exit plan after latest injury setback
By Drew Koch
This won't be easy for Angels fans to hear and there will be some that reject the notion altogether. But after Mike Trout's latest setback in his rehab from knee surgery, it's time for Anaheim to put together an exit strategy, up to (and including) trading the three-time MVP.
Some Angels fans will immediately dismiss this idea as ludicrous. Having just seen Shohei Ohtani leave via free agency this past offseason, that sentiment is understandable. But Trout is not the same player he was from 2014-2019 when he posted a 1.021 OPS, hit 223 home runs, went to six straight All-Star Games, and won three AL MVPs.
Over the past four-plus seasons, Trout has played in just 319 out of possible 653 games. That's less than 50% and getting dangerously close to Anthony Rendon territory — in availability, not production. Trout was still able to hit .277/.379/.580 during that stretch with an OPS+ of 161. And that's the point. The Angels need to act now, before it's too late.
LA Angels need to consider trading Mike Trout after latest injury setback
While teams never want to part with a generational talent and future Hall of Famer like Trout, all good things must come to an end. Furthermore, while the Angels are arguably more popular today than they were before Trout's arrival to the big leagues in 2011, LA has been to the postseason once (2014) since the slugger made his debut and the Halos were swiftly swept in three games.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles has watched the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers account for three of the 13 World Championships during that time. The Seattle Mariners have also begun to establish themselves as a playoff contender in recent years with a focus on developing young talent from their farm system. That effectively lumps the Angels with the Oakland A's, a team that's relocating to Sacramento next season. That's not the type of company you want to keep.
This type of trade is not unprecedented in sports. Stepping outside the world of baseball to the NBA, well-established players like Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony have been dealt despite being the current face of the franchise that traded them. The best comp, however, might be Kevin Garnett who was a former MVP with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and after 12 seasons in Minneapolis was traded to the Boston Celtics. Though basketball is different, the same concerpt holds true here: other MLB teams would love the marketing opportunity and prestige that comes with Trout, especially since his playing days aren't quite over yet.
The Angels dropped the ball at this year's trade deadline and did not cash in on some of their top assets like Tyler Anderson, Luis Rengifo, and Taylor Ward. If the Halos aren't going to trade players like that to help make the team better while Trout's still in Anaheim, then perhaps it's time to consider trading the 11-time All-Star and begin to build a roster without him.