The Angels won a series against the Chicago White Sox! Most people would guffaw at that meaning anything, but keep in mind that the last time the Angels faced the South Side Sox they got swept and their best player messed up his shoulder in the process. In 2024, the Angels went 2-4 against the 41-121 White Sox -- they accounted for about 10% of Chicago's wins in 6 games played. So, yeah, a 2-1 start against them in 2025 means something for the Halos at this point in time. That's just where we have to be as fans with this organization.

So, does this mean literally anything in terms of their standing within the league -- no, how could it? It's the first series that took place in a cold and dreary Chicago between two of the worst teams in the league. Let's just refer to one power ranking done by CBS Sports: they ranked the Angels 26th in the league before the season...and 26th after their weekend series. That basically says it all. The Angels had some positives, but just as many negatives despite taking 2 out of 3.

Let's take a look at the teams around the league that are within the Angels' stratosphere.

MLB Power Rankings: Where do the Angels sit after the opening weekend?

It's safe to say the White Sox are still the worst team in the league, and that the Angels are still definitively a better team than the Marlins despite Miami's 3-1 start. Well, the Marlins did that against the Pirates, so an early takeaway is that Paul Skenes could be the modern day Mike Trout in that he is a generational talent surrounded by stiffs and a terrible ownership group. It's fair to say that the Angels are better than the Pirates right now and probably will be by season's end.

The Rockies might have gained ground on the Angels after a solid showing against the Rays. They have 1 home run on the season...hit by Mickey Moniak. It's safe to say the Angels are ahead of them power rankings-wise though. Other than the White Sox, Rockies, Marlins, and Pirates, there are teams like the Nationals and A's that are not necessarily good teams but look scrappy. The Angels need to earn a scrappy status before they can surpass those teams. We'll see how they look against better opponents.

Certain mid-tier teams around the league had tough starts to the season, i.e. the Twins, Tigers, Cubs, Brewers, and Reds. If the Angels are able to improve upon their franchise-nadir 2024 season, there's a world where they are better than certain teams that become dumpster fires when they were not expected to be (like the 2024 Blue Jays and Rangers). Could the Angels finish with a .500 record and ahead of a few of those teams? Sure, but let's wait and see something more substantive before declaring anything.

