The Angels are unable to get anything to click right now. It feels like when their offense is performing well, their pitching has been bad...and when their pitching is dominating, their offense sputters. The one constant this season has been their subpar defense from their catchers, infielders (to an extent) and outfield.

Of late, the Angels' defensive miscues have been on full display and is costing them dearly in the win-loss column. Their defense in the series against Baltimore really started to irritate fans, and that frustration became amplified after their second game against San Diego. The bullpen and offensive slump in late-April get the majority of the blame for the Angels' terrible record right now, but the defense has been equally inexcusable.

MLB standings ordered by defensive metrics: Look away, Angels fans

Let's start broadly: as a team, the Angels have the third worst defensive fWAR in the league (they only trail the Braves and Nationals) and the fourth worst defensive runs saved. The team's outs above average and range are below average, so not ideal but they are not quite as stark as their defensive fWAR and DRS.

Now, let's zero in on the positional groups.

Catchers

Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud are really struggling behind the plate. Yes, it's hard to keep balls in front when you have erratic pitchers spiking balls non-stop, but the catchers are not doing themselves any favors.

Player Blocks Above Avg CS Above Avg DRS Defensive fWAR O'Hoppe 2nd percentile 40th percentile 75th of 75 74th of 75 d'Arnaud 22nd percetile 16th percentile 27th of 75 54th of 75

In terms of catching runners stealing, the two catchers have allowed 26 steals and only caught 4 runners stealing. Angels and Orioles catchers are last in the league with 4 CS, and their 13.3% CS% is the sixth worst mark in the league.

Infielders

In general, the infield has been relatively solid. However, they have one major flaw: throwing the baseball. The Angels' infielders have made ten throwing errors on the season, which are tied with the Padres for the second most in the league (Red Sox infielders have 11 throwing errors).

Due to his surgery in the offseason on his throwing shoulder, Neto is still rebuilding his arm strength. The Angels have two glove-first infielders in Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman who have been well above average defensively, but their inability to do damage at the plate have made both pretty much unplayable. Nolan Schanuel has the seventh worst defensive fWAR of 75 qualified first baseman. Ron Washington has mentioned in the past that third base is Luis Rengifo's best position, but Rengifo's defensive fWAR at the hot corner is tied with Junior Caminero as the single worst of 83 qualifed third basemen.

Outfielders

Angels' outfielders have the fourth worst DRS and third worst defensive fWAR. The outfielders' .979 fielding percentage is tied with the Orioles and Royals as the fourth worst mark in the league, and they have the same league rank on their six errors committed.

It's safe to say the Jo Adell's defensive progress in the outfield has halted -- 130 outfielders have played at least 90 innings in the field, and Adell's DRS ranks 121st and his OAA ranks 105th. Jorge Soler, Mike Trout and Adell have three of the four worst defensive fWAR marks on the team.

