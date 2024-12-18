New Statcast metrics show just how bad the Angels were in a vital facet of the game

Statcast is an incredibly helpful resource for both fans and teams. While everybody knows that the Angels lost 99 games last season, it's important to narrow down the reasons why in order to roster-build accordingly. One incredibly under-discussed aspect of baseball is baserunning, and the Angels were one of the worst teams on the basepaths in 2024.

Baseball Savant recently added a couple of key evaluation tools: Extra Bases Taken Run Value Leaderboard (evaluating baserunners' ability to take extra bases) and Baserunning Run Value Leaderboard (evaluating a baserunners' overall ability to add runs, which includes extra bases and stolen bases together). They have the baserunning stats at both the player and team level.

The Angels ranked 28th in both categories. They graded out as a -10 for both Extra Bases Taken and Baserunning Runs. They were not aggressive on the basepaths in terms of attempting an extra base (that says a lot about the quality of contact at the plate too). When they were, they were getting hosed. The team was actually solid at stealing bases, but were unable to capitalize on those opportunities.

Essentially, the Angels were not able to hit well or run the bases well. They were 27th in OBP, 28th in SLG, 28th in OPS, 28th in total doubles, and 28th in hits. They were not able to capitalize when they were even able to get on base. Add that together and that'll get you 28th in runs scored. Hopefully Jorge Soler can add the SLG, guys like Kevin Newman and Luis Rengifo can provide better baserunning, and Mike Trout can come back and provide both.

The worst Angels' baserunner was Nolan Schanuel according to both the Baserunning Run Value Leaderboard and Extra Bases Taken Run Value Leaderboard. He ranked last amongst the qualified Angels position players in both areas. This further exemplifies how raw he is, both on the basepaths, bat speed-wise, strength-wise, and in the field.

On a positive note: Zach Neto impressed on the basepaths in a specific way. Among basestealers with at least +10 Net Bases Gained, Neto's average lead distance gained on stolen base attempts of 13.2 feet was second in all of baseball. In layman's terms: Neto gets fantastic jumps. When Neto attempts a steal, he is able to gain a ton of ground from the time the pitcher starts his delivery to when he releases the pitch.

