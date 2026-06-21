Notable Perry Minasian omission may show that Angels GM’s fate is already sealed

Many Los Angeles Angels fans have been counting down the days until general manager Perry Minasian is gone. They might just get their wish after ESPN released a list of 12 MLB executives under the most pressure.

Somewhat surprisingly, Minasian's name was not included on the list. At first glance, it seems like that could be bad news for Angels fans who want Minasian gone. Yet, that may actually be the best news of all. Perhaps Minasian is not on the hot seat because he is going to have the seat ripped out from under him no matter waht. Or, maybe more accurately, the seat is not under contract after this season, so the Angels and the seat may simply agree to a “mutual parting of ways.”

Something clearly has to change for the Angels after this season. It’s yet another year of poor play from the team and fans are starting to get fed up. Minasian has been the GM of the Halos since 2020 and the team has had a losing season every single year.

Perry Minasian's depature could come at a perfect time for Arte Moreno

As much as fans may want owner Arte Moreno to sell the team, as long as the Angels keep up the solid attendance numbers there will be no real financial impetus for Moreno to do anything. He can just sit on his hands and continue to make money while the team continues to be bad.

In a way, Minasian’s contract expiring is perfect timing for Moreno. He can just hire another executive which might at least give fans a shred of hope that things will be different going forward for the team and turn down some of the heat directed at Moreno.

Minasian was obviously not put in a perfect position to succeed considering he has to deal with an owner who has made his thoughts on how winning is overrated quite clear. Yet, executives would have done unspeakable things to take over a franchise that had Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on the same roster. The fact that the team was still dreadful and he was unable to build a decent enough roster around those two stars is unforgivable.

Whoever takes over for Minasian will now have to clean up his mess as they will inherit a roster without a ton of talent and too many holes to adequately fill in just one offseason.

It will take a while until the Angels can be a legitimate contender again but at least Minasian is almost certain to be gone after this season so the real work can be done to try to get the franchise back on track.