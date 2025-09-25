When Perry Minasian signed a contract extension through the 2026 season last year, those in the baseball community knew that there was a world in which he would not make it that far. An Angels general manager is largely just a fall-guy for Arte Moreno, as the owner goes full Jerry Jones in the sense that he makes the decisions as if he is the real GM. Moreno tells Minasian what to do, and he does it.

Moreno is the true mover and shaker for the organization, and he is the reason the Angels will continue their longest active playoff drought in baseball after yet another season that will not extend into October. However, Moreno does not view it that way and Minasian could be on the hook for the lion's share of the blame.

Old quote from Angels executive might spell doom for the Perry Minasian regime

Below is John Carpino’s quote after the Angels fired Billy Eppler in 2020.



If they hold Perry Minasian to the same standards, there is a 0% chance he survives. pic.twitter.com/TJ7lW9n8Nc — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) September 24, 2025

There has been a certain trend with Angels general managers -- they do not last long. Bill Stoneman was the organization's long-time general manager, he served from 1999-2007 and won a World series in the process. After Stoneman stepped down following the 2007 season, Tony Reagins was brought on and lasted four seasons -- from 2008 until the end of the 2011 season when he resigned following conflict with Moreno and his meddling ways. The analytically Jerry Dipoto was brought on, but could not co-exist with the then-manager Mike Scioscia and his old-school methods. Dipoto lasted 3.5 seasons.

Here is where things get eery. Billy Eppler was hired as general manager, and he lasted five seasons in his role (2016-2020). "It was a business decision," is what John Carpino, Moreno's right-hand man, said of dismissing Eppler. "We're in the business of winning baseball games, and we just didn't win enough over the five-year period." The Angels posted a .469 winning percentage under Eppler's tenure. Minasian, with five games to go in the 2025 season, has a .442 winning percentage.

Minasian being retained for the 2026 season means he would be the longest tenured GM since Stoneman. However, he does not have much merit to back up him making it that far. Again, it's not all his fault -- he has to work within the confines of what Moreno allows him to do, which is not much. Just this season, Moreno did not make up his mind that he wanted to perform a soft-buy at the trade deadline until a couple days before. Minasian was criticized for not buying enough, but he was not directed what to do until shortly before.

History often repeats itself, and it sure feels like Minasian's hot seat is real. It might even be a weight off Minasian's shoulders if he is dismissed, working for Moreno and Carpino seems downright miserable.

