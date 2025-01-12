Pattern of MLB insiders’ reports show the true Arte Moreno problem with Angels

The reason for the Angels' sudden dormancy in free agency is becoming more-and-more apparent. The Angels' long-time owner, Arte Moreno, is doing what he does best right now -- penny pinching and meddling with his front office's dealings. There are several free agents who are out there for the taking, but Moreno's hamstringing tactics and squabbling over prices are preventing the ever-interested Angels from adding another impact player in a timely fashion. This is not breaking news by any means, but more of the continuous reminder that Moreno has single-handedly dragged the Angels into the dregs of the league.

When MLB reporters write or talk about how organizations are strategizing potential transactions, they almost always refer to how president of baseball operations/general manager is thinking. Let's see if you notice a pattern with how these insiders discuss the Los Angeles Angels. These are all quotes from 2025 about the Angels' offseason.

Here's Jon Heyman: “I do believe Arte Moreno wants to get another big bat in there. And they would move Schanuel out to LF if they were to do that. I think Santander is probably a little more likely.”

More from Robert Murray: "You know Arte Moreno, and he loves his offense. If he can get another bat, which he's very open to doing so, I don't think the Angels would hesitate. The only thing that is really preventing that from happening right now is the prices."

Then there's this from Ken Rosenthal: "Angels owner Arte Moreno can be unpredictable. Given his team’s draft positions, the free-agent opportunities available and the state of the AL, it would not be surprising to see him strike."

Arte Moreno probably views himself as the Jerry Jones of MLB, in that he is both the owner and general manager of his team. Unlike Jones, however, Moreno has not had a successful regular season in over a decade and the Dallas Cowboys do not have an actual general manager. Similar to the Cowboys, the Angels' owner's influence on his front offices and general managers over the years have led the once-great franchise to decay before everybody's eyes. Instead of operating like a big market team that LAA is, Moreno and John Carpino put heavy budget constraints on the front office and, all the while, Moreno retains final say on which free agents he will actually spend money on. At this point just make yourself the GM, Arte.

The Angels are an organization that is heavily encumbered by its ineptitude at the top

Despite landing Yusei Kikuchi and Jorge Soler, who everybody agrees could have nice seasons for the Angels in 2025, most pundits still predict the Angels to finish last in the American League West. Ponying up $80 million so far has done nothing to change the hearts and minds of those who follow baseball for a living. Moreno, Minasian, and Ron Washington continually talk to the media about how the Angels need help all-over-the board -- and that goes for the organization's top decision-maker more than anything else-- but they are helpless when actually attempting to provide said help. Moreno needs help more than anybody else but rarely seeks it out and constantly goes rogue. Everyone around the league knows he's a joke.

The Angels need a better leader. One who knows that successful organizations have owners who will provide input, but on the large part empower and trust the people who actually know the ins-and-outs of the business and art of running a baseball team. Moreno still has not learned that his day-to-day, week-to-week, year-to-year methodologies and practices are absurdly out-of-touch and do not contribute to winning baseball. The front office is too small, the AAA and A+ affiliates are not located in development-friendly environments for their prospects, (Salt Lake City, UT is far too hitter-centric, and Pasco, WA is far too pitcher-centric), the usage and implementation of technology are far-behind other winning orgs, the facilities are subpar, the investments in winning are too few, the prioritization of making a profit rather than rounding out the roster by spending money is too crippling, and, most importantly, the communication between the top-brass and the ones who actually are around the team is too poor. Oh, plus this is also the guy who did not extend Shohei Ohtani.

When the Angels announced that they are retaining every member of the major league coaching staff and front office (plus adding Sal Fasano), it was a solid move for PR. Moreno is known to cycle through the leaders of the front office and ballclub quickly, and it's nice to see that people who do not deserve to lose their job. Minasian is a great leader and shot-caller when he is emboldened by an owner willing to spend money on the right players. The crux of the Angels' souring as a franchise remains the same, despite the continuity of the coaches and staffers. Arte Moreno is not changing his ways, and the franchise undoubtedly will not succeed again until he is through with handicapping his decision-makers and sells the team.

Why, oh why, did Moreno not sell the team before the 2023 season?

