The Los Angeles Angels have been operating with the goal of cutting costs wherever they can this offseason. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, considering how the Angels have operated in recent years, but it likely was at the center of their decision to bring back Yoan Moncada to fill their need at third base.

Between swapping Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez and restructuring Anthony Rendon's contract, the Angels had some added money to play with. However, even their decision to let Kenley Jansen walk in free agency and patch together their bullpen gives the appearance of pinching pennies and signing Moncada isn't likely to change that perception.

Angels make underwhelming yet smart move by bringing back Yoan Moncada

Last year, the Angels made a somewhat risky bet when they signed Moncada, giving him a $5 million deal last offseason after the switch-hitting third baseman appeared in just 12 games during the previous season. That paid off tremendously, as Moncada only appeared in a little over half of the games for the Angels, but was an incredible hitter for them, especially against right-handed pitching.

Being able to sign Moncada to a deal even cheaper than they did last year is undoubtedly a win for the Angels. He can absolutely still play against right-handed pitchers, and there could still be hope for him as a switch-hitter if injuries truly did cap his ability to hit against lefties last season. After injuring his right knee, Moncada's effectiveness against left-handed pitchers dropped significantly, as he could not time pitches well enough with his plant leg strength dwindled.

There is also hope that his defense could take a step forward as he grows further removed from his knee injury. Moncada was worth -13 Outs Above Average (OOA) in 2025 despite playing only 76 games at third base. If he had played an entire season, it would have been the worst defensive season in the Statcast era, likely easily topping Vladimir Guerrero's 2019 season where he posted a -19 OAA.

Nevertheless, Moncada can at the very least mash righties. If the Angels want to platoon Moncada alongside a right-handed hitter, then the $4 million is an exceptional deal. If Moncada can come in and prove that, with a boost in health, he can play a competent third base and survive against lefties, his deal may be one of the best of the offseason.