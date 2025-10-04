Sam Blum's long national nightmare is over -- the Los Angeles Angels will hold their yearly end-of-year press conference today, six days after the season ended. Blum, who is the Angels beat writer for The Athletic, has posted on Twitter every day since the season ended informing fans that the Angels have not scheduled a press conference to address the 2025 season and what comes next. It has been rumored that the lack of a press conference did not bode well for Perry Minasian's status as the team's general manager, but Minasian will run the press conference. Minasian has one-year left on his contract, since Arte Moreno extended his deal back in 2024, and it appears that he will finish out his contract given that he will represent the Angels in this presser.

Perry Minasian likely gets 1 more year with Angels despite questions of job status

The Angels say GM Perry Minasian will address the media tomorrow, six days after the end of their season. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 4, 2025

Minasian has not been doing nothing since the season ended, Arte Moreno made Minasian call Ron Washington to tell him that he will not be brought back as the team's manager in 2026. Minasian also informed Ray Montgomery that his interim tag would not be lifted, and that he could be re-assigned within the organization somewhere should he want to stay with the organization. It did feel like a quintessential Moreno move to force Minasian to make those calls, then fire Minasian soon-after. However, Minasian's job appears to be safe and if he does end up returning as general manager then he will become the longest-tenured general manager during Moreno's run as the Angels owner.

Fans have been calling for Minasian to get fired, but it appears that the one-year left on his deal will be carried through. As fans have seen with the Anthony Rendon situation, Moreno does not like to cut bait with highly paid players or staffers while they are still under contract. Also, it appears Moreno does like having Minasian around as the team's de facto GM while Moreno is the one actually making all the losing decisions. Moreno praised Minasian for his communication skills and how he's built the team's young core when he extended him a couple seasons ago.

Minasian's press conference today will be theater. He will get peppered with questions about his status with the organization, who the next manager will be, what went wrong in 2025 and what he plans to do this offseason to end the longest active playoff drought in baseball.

For the record, it is not confirmed that Minasian is staying on as general manager. Perhaps Minasian does the press conference, and gets fired after in what would be Arte Moreno's magnum opus?

