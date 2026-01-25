Perry Minasian's brother may hold the key to Angels getting a real center fielder

The Los Angeles Angels made a trade for Josh Lowe, which gives the team another option in center field, but there is still obvious room for improvement at that position heading into 2026.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian has said that players like Mike Trout or Jo Adell could see time out there as well, but LA needs to be serious about adding a capable defensive center fielder.

That could lead them to Minasian’s brother, Zack, who is the general manager of the San Francisco Giants.

Angels should look at a trade with the Giants to address center field deficiency

The Giants do not exactly have a surplus of center fielders, but there are a few names who could make sense if the brothers want to make a deal.

The Angels already scooped up a Giants outfielder this offseason by claiming Wade Meckler off waivers. However, Meckler has not played in the big leagues since 2023, and it would be a stretch to think he could make a real impact at the big league level.

So who are some other Giants outfielders LA could take a look at?

In a similar vein to Meckler, Grant McCray and Luis Matos are two interesting names with some potential. McCray can definitely handle the position defensively as he has a lot of speed and a great arm. He is a bit lacking offensively, though.

Matos is sort of the opposite. He has a higher ceiling with his bat, but he played some center field after Jung Hoo Lee got injured in 2024 and struggled out there defensively.

Obviously, LA would not have to give up a ton for either player, as neither has thrived consistently at the big league level, but maybe the Giants could get someone decent like Robert Stephenson, who is actually a Bay Area native, if they created an interesting package.

Both teams could also go for a nuclear option if they wanted, although it is fairly unlikely. What if the Angels swung a trade for Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee in exchange for Mike Trout? Both are guys making a lot of money who are not exactly living up to their contracts. The Angels would get a true center fielder in Lee, and the Giants would get a former superstar who had a bit of a rebound year in 2025. The Giants could put him in right field and hope he can hit a bunch of home runs from the right side of the plate.

Again, it is unlikely since Trout is beloved by Angels fans and Lee has quickly become a fan favorite in San Francisco, but it would fill a need for both teams.

The Minasian brothers know each other well, so maybe the Angels can get themselves an upgrade in center field thanks to that brotherly connection.