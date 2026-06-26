Polarizing MLB insider got the Angels’ top trade assets right for a change

While reports suggest the Los Angeles Angels aren’t all that interested in dealing their best assets ahead of the trade deadline, one insider actually pitched some realistic trade chips for the Angels.

In the past, Jim Bowden of The Athletic has floated some more extreme trade ideas for the Angels. Earlier this year he wrote about how the Angels should trade Mike Trout to the Atlanta Braves so at least his most recent trade ideas are a bit more tethered to reality.

Bowden listed 10 under-the-radar trade chips around MLB and left-handed Halos starter Reid Detmers and second baseman Oswald Peraza both made the cut. Owner Arte Moreno reportedly doesn’t want the team to trade Detmers but that could change if the Angels get a really enticing offer. Peraza is another interesting candidate.

Detmers is obviously not as sexy of a trade chip as Tarik Skubal or Joe Ryan, but he’s having a really solid year for the Angels. He has a 3.93 ERA on the season in 16 starts with 104 strikeouts and 28 walks in 94 innings of work.

He is under team control through 2028 so he’s an above average pitcher who will not be paid a ton for a few more years until he hits free agency. That means the Angels could get a nice prospect haul for him if they’re actually willing to listen to offers.

Angels should have almost everyone on the table in trade talks

Peraza is another interesting trade chip. He can play all over the diamond and is hitting .255/.301/.411 with seven home runs, 21 runs batted in, and nine stolen bases on the year. His speed an agility could make him an interesting player for teams that want to be more versatile defensively.

The Angels wouldn’t get as much for him in a trade as they would for Detmers but he’s still worth shopping around for any teams in need of a utility man.

Really, the Angels should be open to trading almost everyone on the team. They can have a few untouchables like Trout or Zach Neto but outside of that they need to be thinking about how they can push the reset button on the franchise after yet another losing season.

Bowden listed some sensible trade chips for once and the Angels would do well to be sensible by trading both players and trying to build for a better future although Moreno may hold them back again.