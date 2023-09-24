1 Angels pitcher making the most out of his unlikely opportunity to start down the stretch
Kenny Rosenberg looks like a real depth option for the 2024 season.
Kenny Rosenberg is a pitcher who really wasn't on the Los Angeles Angels' radar as a pitcher who could seriously help contribute in the 2023 season or long-term. He was DFA'd by the team this offseason, only to go unclaimed and he was then outrighted to AAA Salt Lake.
Rosenberg was a regular member of the Bees' rotation this season, posting a 4.95 ERA in 20 starts and 100 innings pitched. Taking into account that he pitched in the PCL, he was solid overall. Rosenberg was among the league leaders in strikeouts when he was called up for the first time in August.
The southpaw made a couple of appearances in relief for the Angels in August, but with Chase Silseth on the IL, there was an opening for him in the rotation in September. He's taken his unlikely opportunity and run with it.
Kenny Rosenberg is establishing himself as a LA Angels depth option to keep around
Rosenberg impressed right away as a starter, allowing three runs in six innings against the Orioles. The Angels lost that game, but Rosenberg delivering a quality start against the playoff-bound Orioles in his first start of the season was awfully impressive.
Rosenberg has made three starts overall and has pitched to a 2.25 ERA in those starts. He just pitched five scoreless innings against another playoff team, the Twins, in a 1-0 Angels victory. He's gone at least five innings, allowing three runs or fewer in all three of his starts.
The 28-year-old doesn't quite have the track record to be handed a rotation spot for the 2024 season, but he's certainly done enough to remain on the 40-man roster this offseason and be a guy the Angels look at when they need a spot start or an additional arm for a while. You can never have enough depth, and through three starts, Rosenberg has been quality depth.
For a team that has had so much trouble developing pitching, it's nice to see a pitcher who appears to know what he's doing on the mound and has good enough stuff to succeed against quality competition.