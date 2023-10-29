1 Angels prospect we should be more excited about
Angels don't have many prospects to be excited about, but Jadiel Sanchez is an exception.
The Los Angeles Angels made two big trades with the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 trade deadline. The one most fans remember was the Brandon Marsh for Logan O'Hoppe swap that has wound up benefitting both teams greatly.
The other trade involved sending Noah Syndergaard to Philadelphia in the deal that brought Mickey Moniak to Anaheim. Moniak broke out in a huge way in 2023 while Syndergaard struggled for the Dodgers and Guardians making the deal a laugher for the Angels. The best part is Moniak wasn't even the only player Perry Minasian acquired.
The second player in the deal was a young outfield prospect named Jadiel Sanchez. The Angels farm system doesn't have a lot of names to be super excited about, but he's an exception.
LA Angels fans should be more excited about Jadiel Sanchez
It's no secret that this Angels farm system is lackluster at best. They already had one of the worst farm systems in all of baseball before they traded away some of their top prospects at the trade deadline including Edgar Quero and Ky Bush. Now, outside of players like Nolan Schanuel, Nelson Rada, Caden Dana, and Kyren Paris there really aren't many recognizable names.
Jadiel Sanchez might be the 23rd-ranked prospect in the Angels system according to MLB Pipeline, but he's coming off a strong year in 2023 and is someone the Angels should have on their radar.
The 22-year-old spent the entire season playing for Single-A Inland Empire and played quite well. He slashed .297/.378/.475 with 11 home runs and 66 RBI. He tacked on 15 doubles and 10 triples as well in his 105 games played and 443 plate appearances.
Sanchez is a switch-hitter who looks like a player capable of being a complete hitter. He only struck out 64 times while drawing 47 walks, and he showed off some power in addition to hitting close to .300. He saw a 111 point improvement from his 2022 OPS, and also played strong defense in right field. His 15 outfield assists were five more than Hunter Renfroe's 10 which led the 2023 Angels.
Sanchez is still pretty far away from making his MLB debut but can continue to see his stock rise if he plays as well as he did in 2023. He should get a look in AA next season as he continues to progress.