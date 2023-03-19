1 Angels prospect who unexpectedly caught our eye this spring
This spring we've seen several Los Angeles Angels prospects look good. Logan O'Hoppe has a solid chance at winning the catcher job. Zach Neto despite only recording three hits in 18 at-bats, showed a nice approach at the plate and made some fine plays in the field.
Sam Bachman has re-discovered his velocity and even hit 99 mph in his last outing. I don't think I need to tell you how dominant Ben Joyce has been.
While it's good to see these prospects produce, there's one in particular that I think has really opened some eyes.
LA Angels prospect Jordyn Adams has unexpectedly caught our eye with an outstanding spring.
Jordyn Adams was at one point in time a first-round pick by the Angels, taken 17th overall in the 2018 Draft. Adams was the Angels' sixth-ranked prospect in 2019 according to MLB.com and shot all the way up to third on the Angels list in 2020 and remained there in 2021. After some struggles in the minor leagues, Adams finds himself the 30th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com.
Adams is coming off of a really poor season playing in A+ Tri City and AA Rocket City. Overall, he slashed .238/.317/.332 with four home runs and 42 RBI in 120 games. He did steal 33 bases in 36 attempts which is outstanding, but he just didn't do much of anything with the bat.
He has a .670 OPS in his four seasons of professional baseball, just not what you want to see from a guy picked in the first round.
Things have clicked for Adams this spring, as he has eight hits in 23 at-bats to go along with a home run and six RBI. In addition to those gaudy numbers, he's drawn six walks and has stolen two bases. He's looked much improved.
We shall see if Adams' hot spring can carry over into the regular season, but it's nice to see a former top prospect open some eyes.