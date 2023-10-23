1 Angels trade, 1 free agent, and 1 internal option to replace Shohei Ohtani as DH
There is no replacing a player like Shohei Ohtani, but these three hitters wouldn't be bad options to turn to if he leaves in free agency.
Much of what the Los Angeles Angels plan on doing this offseason hinges on what Shohei Ohtani decides to do in free agency. If they're able to bring him back, he'll only be a DH for the 2024 season as he won't throw a single pitch until 2025.
The likely scenario with Ohtani has been the Angels watching him depart. If that happens, the Angels obviously lose the guy who was the best hitter in the game. If this does happen, finding a replacement for Shohei will be difficult.
The Angels can look internally or externally for Ohtani's replacement if he does leave.
1) Angels trade target to replace Shohei Ohtani at DH: Eloy Jimenez
The Chicago White Sox are in a brutal spot right now. They had a team they felt could compete for a playoff spot in 2023 but struggled from the jump and wound up major sellers at the deadline. The Angels, of course, linked up with them in the Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez trade and could do so again for Eloy Jimenez.
Chicago has to decide if they want to totally rebuild. They should, but haven't traded their best players like Dylan Cease, Luis Robert Jr., and Eloy. Jimenez is a player several teams including the Marlins and Brewers reportedly expressed interest in at the deadline. If Chicago is willing to move him, the Angels should be calling.
The talent Jimenez has is undeniable. He's not a great defender, but that's not an issue if he's plugged in as the primary DH. His bat, when healthy, is very good. This past season Jimenez played in 120 games and slashed .272/.317/.441 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI.
Injuries have been a constant for Jimenez, but if he's the DH most of the time that should help him stay on the field more. He's hit as many as 31 home runs in a season and has had as high as an .891 OPS. He's set to make $13 million this season with club options in each of the following two seasons worth $16.5 million each. It's a bargain for a player with his kind of talent and upside.