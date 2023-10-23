1 Angels trade, 1 free agent, and 1 internal option to replace Shohei Ohtani as DH
There is no replacing a player like Shohei Ohtani, but these three hitters wouldn't be bad options to turn to if he leaves in free agency.
2) Angels free agent target to replace Shohei Ohtani at DH: J.D. Martinez
If Shohei does leave in free agency, why not just replace him with the second-best DH on the market? J.D. Martinez re-established himself this past season as a premier offensive player who'd fit in perfectly in the middle of just about any lineup.
After back issues compromised him in some capacity in 2022, Martinez slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 113 RBI in 113 games this season. He had a couple of stints on the IL this season which is why he missed 49 games, but he was a star when healthy.
Martinez's age (just turned 36) and inability to play the field should limit his value in free agency a bit. He'll still get paid, obviously, but the years and AAV will be limited. If the Angels can bring him in for a year or maybe two to hit in the middle of their order I don't see why that'd be a bad move. Worst case if the team isn't good he can be flipped at the deadline in exchange for something that can help them win in the future.
If Ohtani leaves, adding another bat is important. The lineup without Shohei can be somewhat decent, but they were in the middle of the pack in runs scored with him. I do not want to think about where they finish without him and with no other addition. Martinez is the best bat out there not named Shohei in a weak free agency class.