1 area the Angels have gotten better, 1 they got worse, 1 that has stayed the same
Despite the additions, the Angels bullpen feels just as good as it was
Adding arms like Kolarek, Garcia, Cimber, and Plesac gives the Angels more MLB-caliber depth, but they're still not better than the 25th or 26th men on any given roster. Considering this Angels bullpen was a major weakness in 2023 once again, that's a problem.
Right now, the Angels have Carlos Estevez penciled in as the team's closer. Estevez was dynamite in the first half of last season, but the way he finished left a lot to be desired. The question of whether he should be handed the job is one worth discussing.
The Angels are relying heavily on young relievers like Jose Soriano and Ben Joyce to be key set-up men for Estevez. This could turn out really well. They obviously have a ton of talent and displayed it in their first MLB action. However, they're far from proven, and both come with injury concerns. It's hard to rely on these young relievers to be consistently great, and that's what the Angels are counting on them to be by not adding a legitimate late-game arm.
Garcia and Cimber being the only real additions to enter this bullpen that was among the worst in the majors last season is a problem. They're not worse than what they had, but they're also not really any better. The depth is improved, but the ceiling is not. Without a big addition, it feels like the same old Angels bullpen.